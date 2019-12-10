Jimtown loses a coach, but more importantly a mentor

Mike Campbell replaced a legend at Jimtown High School.
So nothing short of four state titles and six state final appearances would be a failure in the eyes of a handful of Jimtown fans who sit near the top of the bleachers along the press box.
After replacing Bill Sharpe 12 years ago, Campbell's Jimtown teams posted a record of 104-44, and won five sectional titles and two regional championships.
Also in those 12 years, Jimtown moved from Class 2A to 3A ... and Campbell won a regional championship in 3A, beating No. 1 Andrean in one of the best games ever played in Baugo Township.
When the four smaller schools in the Northern State Conference took their ball and went home – forcing the conference to dissolve – the Jimmies found themselves playing in the much bigger Northern Indiana Conference.
But Campbell – who played for Sharpe at Jimtown – never wavered in his belief in his players.
Monday night, in a simple letter to the Baugo Township school board, Campbell resigned his position to spend more time with his family.
"First of all, I love Jimtown High School and I want to thank Bill Sharpe and Jerry Cook for bringing me back to Jimtown and giving me this great opportunity,'' Campbell wrote. "Also, I want to thank Nate Dean for his support as a principal and athletic director over the years. There are numerous players, coaches, and other administrators that I want to say thank you for their hard work, dedication, and support.
"We have accomplished great things over these twelve years. I am proud of not only the wins, but the spiritual and leadership programs that we have implemented over the years to create better men. Nonetheless, change is needed for myself and the program. I want to wish my successor the best of luck in the future and encourage the administration to give him its full support.''
Jimtown lost a strong football coach and an even better man.
They say it's always better to replace the coach that replaced a legend. Ask the men who followed Lombardi and Wooden. Halas and Knight. Holtz and Walsh. Or the lady who replaced Pat Summit or the one that will one day take over for Muffet McGraw.
But Mike Campbell took that challenge after Sharpe retired in 2007. Campbell's first two teams won regional championships, before losing to Lewis Cass (2008) and West Lafayette (2009) at the semistate level.
One step away from getting to Indianapolis ... having HIS team play for a state championship.
Would that have made a difference to the tough Jimtown fans watching his every move? Critiquing ... comparing?
Hard to tell really, but I know one thing, it's not what Mike Campbell is about.
First off, Campbell is about family.
If I was unable to find Campbell on the field after a game, I knew exactly where he would be. Around the 30-yard line, with his wife and kids, mother and step-father and his in-laws.
They were his lifeblood when times were tough, and he was there for them too, when the critics in the bleachers grew louder and more profane.
He had the chance to coach his son Clay the last four seasons, two of which he was named All-State by the Indiana Football Coaches Association. In 2019, Clay Campbell was also the MVP of the NIC South Division.
And there was Mike Campbell's faith.
When longtime Jimtown teacher and coach Mike Hosinski was criticized for having religious articles in his classroom, Campbell let his faith shine through 24-7.
Just ask JHS athletic director Nate Dean.
"Mike he is a good, Christian man who unapologetically has lead the young men of Jimtown to be better people,'' Dean said. "I can think of dozens of kids right now that would probably never have graduated high school or would possibly be in jail right now were it not for the positive leadership provided by coach Campbell.
"There are many, many people in a football-crazy community such as Jimtown who do not realize the time, effort, blood, sweat and tears that our coaches put into their craft. Most of the spouses of our coaches can attest that they rarely see their husbands during football season. All of this for just a little bit of money and a HUGE target on your back.''
While coaches have sometimes come and gone at a dizzying rate at Jimtown in the past five years, Campbell was a rock. The guy Dean could always depend on when practice opened in August.
Now he has to replace him.
"There are few coaches that I can think of who could have led Jimtown football through this time of change as effectively as Mike Campbell. It is daunting enough to take over your first head coaching job as the replacement for a guy such as Bill Sharpe who is not just a legend in the Jimtown Community but is known throughout the state of Indiana. On top of that, to deal with loss of coaches and conference competition issues that Jimtown coaches 20 years ago would have never dreamed of.''
I'll miss Mike Campbell on Friday nights. He was always classy and stood up to any question he was asked, win or lose.
He's put up with a lot in his 12 years at Jimtown and he's still a young man if he wishes to return to coaching some day.
But for now, he needs to take time with his family and relax a bit. Watch his daughter Cali play volleyball and softball. Build a bonfire on a cool October Friday night away from the bright lights shining on County Road 3.
And hey Mike, take the time to read the social media posts from the former players you impacted in the last 12 years.
It will make everything worthwhile.
Ken Fox is the sports editor of the Elkhart Truth. You can reach him at kfox@elkharttruth.com or Ken FoxTruth on Twitter.
