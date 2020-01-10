Jimtown faces huge NIC game at St. Joe

Jimtown boys basketball coach Matt Schauss believes the eventual champion of the Northern Indiana Conference won't be unbeaten.
But after a loss to Glenn on Tuesday – dropping them to 2-2 in the NIC – the Jimmies face an uphill battle to stay in the race, starting with a road trip to South Bend St. Joseph on Friday night.
"The conference has a lot of teams that can beat each other, so I believe a multi-loss team will win the championship,'' Schauss said. "So getting back on track and getting a win on Friday will be very important.''
St. Joseph, coached by veteran Mark Johnson, is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A and 7-1 on the year and 2-0 in the NIC. The Indians lone loss was to Goshen early in the year.
"Our guys love to compete and will come ready to play, so I know that won't be an issue,'' Schauss said. "The biggest thing will be stopping them from getting easy buckets by slowing down their transition game. They have five guys that run the floor really well and they all play hard.''
The Indians top player is 6-foot-7 junior J.R. Konieczny, who has committed to play at Notre Dame. Konieczny is averaging 23.4 points-a-game and is a threat from nearly everywhere on the court. Johnson also has experienced players in 6-5 Will Terry and 6-1 Jack Futa.
Konieczny is a great player, but his main goal is to win basketball games, whether that means taking 25 shots in a game or just making the right play,'' Schauss said. "It's been fun to scout them and see them play because he plays hard on both ends of the floor whenever he's on the court.''
The Jimmies did receive some good news on Tuesday when senior forward Brandon Rice was cleared to play after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Plymouth Holiday Tournament just three days before.
"Brandon took care of himself over the weekend and went to the doctor on Monday,'' Schauss said. "Our trainer is very good and most times he'll hold the kids back from coming back too soon. But he thought Brandon was good to go, so he wore a brace and taped it up good and he did a really nice job against Glenn. He's a fearless competitor ... I think it's part of his DNA.''
The Jimmies are led by 6-7 senior Preston Phillips, who is averaging 16.8 points-a-game, while also leading the team in assists, rebounds and blocks.
"We've harped on Preston to be more selfish and take the shots he normally wouldn't want to take and he's done that,'' Schauss said. "There have been times, like against Knox and Adams and Glenn, where he just takes over the game and he'll do it on both ends of the court. He's a great player and the guys around him want him to be great.''
Phillips and 6-5 Clay Campbell are a key part of a Jimtown defense that is eighth in the state defensively, holding opponents to an average of just 40.8 points-a-game.
"We believe if we can score 50 points, we have a good chance at winning,'' Schauss said.
• FIVE STRAIGHT?: After opening the season 0-4, Elkhart Central has won four straight and will shoot for five when they travel to South Bend Riley for an NIC game on Friday.
Like Jimtown, the Blazers will be facing a top Division I recruit, as Riley's Blake Wesley is averaging just under 26 points-a-game so far this season. The 6-4 junior already has offers from Indiana, Purdue, Notre Dame, Iowa and Butler among others.
The Wildcats are 5-4 on the year and 2-2 in the NIC. With their win over Mishawaka last Tuesday, the Blazers are 2-1 in the NIC.
Coach Scott Sekal's Blazers are using a combination of a ball-hawking defense and an offense led by senior Isaiah Chandler during their winning streak.
Central also has strong offensive players in sophomores Cam'ron Daniels and Donovan Johnson, along with junior Luke Teich. Senior Mark Brownlee helped key the comeback win over Mishawaka, with a defensive effort that helped erase a 12-point deficit.
• NLC SHOWDOWNS: As it turns out, the four unbeaten teams in the Northern Lakes Conference will be playing each other on Friday night, as Warsaw travels to Northridge and Elkhart Memorial hosts Plymouth at North Side Gym.
All four schools are 1-0 in the NLC.
Since smashing previously unbeaten Goshen on Dec. 21 (73-38), Northridge has lost three-of-four, including a head-scratching loss to East Noble last Friday. Warsaw is 8-2 on the year and will be coming off a loss to Culver Academy at home on Tuesday.
To keep the odd theme going, Elkhart Memorial has lost four-of-five and stands at 4-4, while Plymouth is 4-7 on the year and has lost three-of-four. The Pilgrims did play well in their last game however, falling to a once-beaten Michigan City team 60-50 on Tuesday.
FRIDAY
Plymouth vs. Elkhart Memorial, NC (C)
Elkhart Central at SB Riley (C)
Jimtown at SB St. Joseph (C)
Goshen at Concord (C)
Warsaw at Northridge (C)
NorthWood at Wawasee (C)
Elkhart Christian at FW Canterbury
Eastside at Fairfield (C)
Argos at Bethany Christian
Penn at SB Adams (C)
SATURDAY
SB Adams at Ekhart Memorial, NS
Bethany Christian at Bremen
Penn at Valparaiso
NS – North Side Gym
(C) – Conference
