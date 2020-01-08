Despite 14 points and seven rebounds from senior Preston Phillips, the Jimtown boys basketball team fell on the road to John Glenn, 46-42, in Northern Indiana Conference action on Tuesday night.
The Jimmies led 34-33 entering the fourth quarter, before being outscored 13-8 by the Falcons in the final eight minutes.
Brandon Rice added 10 points for the Jimmies. Khori Barker, a 6-foot-8 senior, scored 17 points to lead the Falcons
• NEW PRAIRIE 44, NORTHWOOD 42: The Panthers came up short in a second half rally Tuesday against the Cougars.
New Prairie hung on for a non-conference win after being outscored, 25-18, over the final 16 minutes.
Trent Edwards scored 13 points and Ben Vincent added 10 to lead the Panthers, who fell to 8-3.
For the Cougars, who improved to 5-3, Rylan McBride scored 16 points and Braydon Flagg added 14.
New Prairie shot 48-percent (16-of-33) from the field and made 61-percent (8-of-13) of its 3-pointers, while NorthWood shot only 35-percent (16-of-45) and missed 19 of its 24 treys.
• MARIAN 33, GOSHEN 30: The Knights rallied in the fourth quarter to win this non-conference contest.
The RedHawks squandered a 24-23 lead to start the fourth.
Blak Wiess and Jarah Byler each scored nine points to lead Goshen, which fell to 6-3.
Marian, which improved to 5-2, got 13 points from Deaglan Sullivan.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GLENN 46, JIMTOWN 42
JIMTOWN: Beau Barhams 4, Bill Pawlak 8, Clay Campbell 5, Preston Phillips 14, Brandon Rice 10, Hunter Konrath 1 Blake Garretson 0. Totals: 16 6-10 42.
GLENN: Keser 0, R. Porter 7, Yung 9, Abrell 0, Hannah 10, J. Porter 3, Barker 17, Frankiewicz 0. Totals 15 10-20 46.
Jimtown`8`9`17`8`—`42
Glenn`10`13`10`13`—`46
3-point goals: Jimtown (4) – Pawlak 2, Campbell, Rice; Glenn (6) – Barker 3, R. Porter 2, J. Porter. Total fouls: Jimtown 15,Glenn 10. Varsity record: Jimtown 7-3 (2-2 NIC), Glenn 7-2 (3-2).
NEW PRAIRIE 44, NORTHWOOD 42
NEW PRAIRIE: Derek Daniels 0, Tanner Moreno 2, Chase Ketterer 6, Rylan McBride 16, Braydon Flagg 14, Hunter Smith 6, Evan Foerg 0, Jacob Meyers 0. Totals: 16 4-8 44.
NORTHWOOD: Ian Raasch 7, Cade Brenner 2, Brock Flickinger 3, Ben Vincent 10, Trent Edwards 13, Jamarr Jackson 2, Cooper Wiens 3, Jason Borkholder 2, Josh Stratford 0. Totals: 16 5-5 42.
Scoring By Quarters
New Prairie`9`17`9`9`—`44
NorthWood`8`9`11`14`—`42
3-point goals: NP (8) - McBride 4, Flagg 2, Smith 2; NorthWood (5) - Vincent 2, Flickinger, Edwards, Wiens. Rebounds: NP (24) - Smith 6, Flagg 6; NorthWood (26) - Wiens 4. Assists: NP (7); NorthWood (9) - Flickinger 4. Steals: NP (5) - Ketterer 3; NorthWood (7) - Edwards 4, Wiens 2. Total fouls: NP 9, NorthWood 12. Fouled out - none. Records: NP 5-3, NorthWood 8-3. JV: NorthWood 46, NP 26.
MARIAN 33, GOSHEN 30
GOSHEN: Blak Wiess 9, Jarah Byler 9, Zack Barker 7, Ryan Harmelink 3, Drew Hogan 2, Quinn Bechtel 0, Zane Barker 0. Totals: 11 6-7 30.
MARIAN: Deaglan Sullivan 13, Jerry Bracey 7, Kaleo Kakalia 5, Ky'Rell Franklin 3, Michael Baughman 3, Mitchell Menting 2, Dar'e'on Thornton 0. Totals: 12 7-10 33.
Scoring By Quarters
Goshen`9`8`7`6`—`30
Marian`6`13`4`10`—`33
3-point goals: Goshen (2) - Zack Barker, Harmelink; Marian (2) - Sullivan, Baughman. Rebounds: Goshen (18) - Wiess 5; Marian (12) - Kakalia 4. Assists: Goshen (8) - Byler 3; Marian (6) - Franklin 3. Steals: Goshen (6) - Zack Barker 3, Bechtel 2; Marian (14) - Sullivan 5, Bracey 3, Franklin 3, Menting 2. Total fouls: Goshen 11, Marian 14. Fouled out - none. Records: Goshen 6-3, Marian 5-2. JV: Marian 37, Goshen 36.
