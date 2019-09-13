ELKHART — Mike Campbell was finally able to take a breath.
On a night no one in Jimtown maroon wanted to lose, the 2019 Jimmies put on a defensive clinic Friday and defeated John Glenn, 28-3, as Baugo Township honored Hall of Fame coach Bill Sharpe.
The Jimmies jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and then cruised to the win to improve to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the Northern Indiana South Conference. Glenn falls to 1-3 and 1-2.
"I tried to tell the kids to remain focused on the task at hand and not be overwhelmed by everything that was going on before the game,'' Campbell said. "I thought we did a good job of that and it's great to get a victory on such a big night for our school.''
Prior to the game, Jimtown officially renamed its athletic facility — which includes the new multiuse turf field — Bill Sharpe Stadium, in honor of Sharpe, who led Jimtown to four state football titles and six appearances in the state finals overall.
The official name is Knepp Field at Bill Sharpe Stadium.
The Jimmies' defense was stout, allowing just 80 total yards to the Falcons and holding them without a first down in the first half (they finished with two in the game). Glenn's only score came on a field goal after a Jimtown turnover.
"I was very happy with the job our defense did tonight,'' Campbell said. "I thought our front seven was especially stout tonight and coach (Cory) Stoner called a very good game. The kids were really hitting tonight too.''
Junior Oscar Zelaya led the Jimmies with 160 yards on 14 carries, on a night it looked like he might run for 300. In his first two carries, Zelaya had 100 yards rushing, including a 59-yard touchdown run that gave Jimtown a 14-0 lead with 4:15 left in the first quarter.
Zelaya's first big run was a 41-yarder on Jimtown's second play of the game, that led to a two-yard touchdown run by Ethan Devol at the 8:16 mark of the opening quarter, which put Jimtown on the scoreboard on its first possession.
"We moved the ball really well early and then we kind of bogged down in the second quarter and most of the third,'' Campbell said. "We made a few mistakes with a bad pass here and a dropped pass there, just enough where we allowed them to hang around.''
After Sam Thomas' 24-yard field goal following a Jimtown fumble on the first play of the second half, the lead was cut to 14-3 and Glenn had its first momentum of the game.
But once again, the Jimtown defense would stiffen and hold the Falcons to just 25 yards the remainder of the game.
Jimtown would finally put the game away in the fourth quarter, as junior Cole Thompson scored a pair of touchdowns, the first coming after a Dustin Whitman interception that put the Jimmies in business at the Glenn 45.
Five plays later, Thomson was in the end zone, scoring from 18 yards out to push the lead to 21-3.
Thompson's second touchdown came on 60-yard run with 6:42 to play that clinched the victory.
With Sharpe in attendance, it was an old-fashioned Jimtown win, as the Jimmies rushed for exactly 300 yards, with Thompson backing Zelaya's big night, as he finished with 88 yards in seven carries. Meanwhile, the Jimtown passing game accounted for just nine yards in the game.
"I thought both Zelaya and Thompson ran the ball well tonight,'' Campbell said. "Glenn was taking the middle away from (leading rusher) Devol, but we were able to find some room outside. Our offensive line did their job well and opened some nice holes for us.''
With the celebration of the new facility over, the Jimmies will now prepare for unbeaten Marian in an important NIC game next Friday back at Sharpe Stadium. The game is also Homecoming for the Jimmies.
JIMTOWN 28, GLENN 3
Scoring By Quarters
Glenn`0`0`3`0`—`3
Jimtown`14`0`0`14`—`28
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
J — Ethan Devol 2 run; Isaac Daniels kick; 8:16.
J — Zelaya 59 run; Daniels kick; 4:15.
Third Quarter
G — Sam Thomas 24 field goal; 6:31.
Fourth Quarter
J — Cole Thompson 18 run; Daniels kick; 10:33.
J — Thompson 60 run; Daniels kick; 6:42
Team Statistics
`JG`Jim
Rush yards`74`300
Pass yards`6`9
Total yards`80`309
First downs`2`12
Fumbles-lost`2-0`1-1
Had intercepted`1`0
Penalties-yds`3-30`5-40
Individual Leaders
Glenn: Rushing — Nathan Creed 19-45, Michael Lawler 7-22. Passing — Creed 2-7-6 yards; Chase Howe 0-1 1 int.
Jimtown: Rushing — Oscar Zalaya 14-160, Cole Thompson 7-88, Ethan Devol 12-36. Passing — Clay Campbell 2-6-9 yards. Receiving — Dustin Whitman 1-7. Interceptions — Whitman.
