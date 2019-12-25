It's time for high school holiday tournaments

With the Christmas presents open and the ham carved, it's time for the holiday boys and girls basketball tournaments to begin.
There is also a very strong wrestling tournament in the Princess City.
The first basketball tournaments begin Friday, with games in Goshen, Middlebury, Noblesville and Columbus, IN.
The Goshen Holiday Tournament features three local teams and East Noble, which is just 0-2 after starting the season late because of a run to the state finals by the school's football team.
On Friday, Elkhart Central returns to action after a two week hiatus, when they play Fairfield at 6 p.m. at Goshen High. In the evening's second game, the host RedHawks will play East Noble. The consolation and championship games are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday.
The tournament should be a good one, with 5-1 Goshen being a slight favorite. Coach Scott Sekal's improving Elkhart Central team won its first game of the season the last time they played (Dec. 13), beating John Glenn 49-41.
Meanwhile, the RedHawks lost their last game to a hot-shooting Northridge team last Saturday.
Northridge High School and Middle School will be hosting the Banker's Classic girls tournament Friday and Saturday.
The host Raiders open the tournament against South Bend St. Joseph at 10 a.m. Friday and then play Portage at 2:30 p.m. Northridge's Northern Lakes Conference rival NorthWood is also in the field and will play Andrean at 11:30 a.m. Friday and then Rushville at 4 p.m.
Then on Saturday, Northridge will play East Noble at 10 a.m. and NorthWood faces Merrillville at 11:30. Teams will then begin pool play, with the championship game between the top two teams on each side of the bracket, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the middle school.
The Northridge boys will travel to the Noblesville Holiday Tournament and could play defending state champions in back-to-back games.
Coach Scott Radeker's Raiders open the tournament at 12:45 p.m. Friday against defending state 2A state champion Andrean. On the same side of the bracket is a very good game featuring Chesterton against defending Class A state champ Fort Wayne Blackhawk. So win or lose, the Raiders will get a strong opponent.
Games continue at Noblesville through Saturday.
Elkhart Central's girls team will head to the Subway/Columbus North Holiday tournament for the fifth straight year, always one of the best tournament's in the state.
Coach Will Coatie's Blue Blazers, who are playing their best basketball of the season, will open up the tournament against host Columbus North at 6 p.m. Friday. With a win, Central will get the winner of the Evansville North and Zionsville in the semifinals.
Lurking on the other side of the bracket is two-time defending state champion (Class 3A) Northwestern, who has moved up to 4A this season thanks to the IHSAA success factor and still remains unbeaten at 11-0.
And if you're a wrestling fan, the biggest tournament this side of the state finals happens at Mishawaka on Friday and Saturday, as the school hosts the annual Al Smith Invitational.
Many of the state's best teams will be at Mishawaka for the two-day event, including Elkhart Memorial, Elkhart Central, Jimtown, Northridge, NorthWood, Goshen and Penn.
