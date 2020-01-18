Improving Blue Blazers too much for Bremen

One step at a time ... one win at a time.
Elkhart Central's boys basketball team, behind first-year head coach Scott Sekal, won for the fifth time in six games on Friday to improve to 5-5 on the year by beating Bremen 63-50, in Northern Indiana Conference action at North Side Gym.
"We're making progress and showing improvement, but there are still a lot of things to work on,'' Sekal said. "But it's a lot easier to work on things after a win.''
Forwards Isaiah Candler had a strong game for Central, leading the Blazers with 21 points and eight rebounds and it seemed that the senior had an answer each time Bremen would make a run at getting back in the game.
With the game tied at 13 late in the first quarter, Chandler scored on a rebound basket and then nailed a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play to give the Blazers a 18-13 lead after one. Central would score the first six points of the second quarter to up it's lead to 24-13.
The Blazers' lead would reach 12 before halftime, before the Lions scored the final three point of the quarter to make it a nine-point halftime advantage for Central.
"You have to give Bremen a lot of credit because they play so hard all the time,'' Sekal said. "They are very young and they're just going to get better and better. I think they have a really bright future ahead of them.''
Following a layup by Luke Teich, the Central lead was 37-24 early in the third quarter, before a Tony Hardin layup and three free throws by Reece Willis brought the Lions to within eight. But again it was Chandler coming through, this time with an old-fashioned three-point play to up the lead back to 11.
After Bremen made it a 40-33 game a few minutes later, it was Central senior guard Ty Windy's turn, nailing a long 3-pointer to give the Blazers a 10 point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Central would lead by as much as 16 in the final stanza, although it took back-to-back layups by Teich with under two minutes to play to finally put the stubborn Lions away down the stretch.
"I'm just so proud of these kids and the improvement they've been making from game-to-game,'' Sekal said. "I thought we shot the ball very well and we did a good job on the boards too. It was just a solid, all around win tonight.''
The Blazers shot 54% from the field on the night, including a 7-of-13 effort from 3-point range. They also outrebounded the Lions 29-16.
Teich scored 14 points on seven-of-eight shooting from the floor to back Chandler's 21 points. Carson Miller topped Bremen with 20 points, including two 3-pointers from the volleyball line in the second quarter. Willis would finish with 13 points for the Lions, all but three coming in the fourth quarter.
Central, now 3-2 in the NIC, returns to action with a non-conference game on Tuesday at Concord. Bremen falls to 3-8 and 0-5 in the NIC.
ELKHART CENTRAL 63, BREMEN 50
BREMEN: Reece Willis 4-7 3-3 13, Tony Hardin 3-6 0-0 7, Trevor Devine 2-6 2-2 6, Ty Feldman 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Miller 6-12 4-6 20, Connor Hundt 2-2 0-0 4. Totals: 17-33 9-11 50.
CENTRAL: Donovan Johnson 3-7 0-0 8, Isaiah Chandler 7-13 4-9 21, Luke Teich 7-8 0-0 14, Cam'ron Daniels 2-5 0-0 4, Akita Walker 2-8 2-4 6, Rodney McGraw 1-1 0-0 2, Mark Brownlee 0-0 0-0 0, Ty Windy 2-3 0-0 6, Issac Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, Armon Hurt 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 25-46 6-13 63.
Bremen`13`11`9`17`—`50
Central`18`15`10`17`—`63
3-point goals: Bremen (5-14) – Willis 2-5, Miller 2-5, Hardin 1-4; Central (7-13) – Chandler 3-3, Windy 2-3, Johnson 2-6. Turnovers: Bremen 18, Central 11. Total fouls: Central 16, Bremen 12. Rebounds: Central (29) – Chandler 8; Bremen (16) – Miller 6. Records: Central 5-5 (3-2 NIC), Bremen 3-8 (0-5)
