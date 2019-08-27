The Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee released it's baseball and softball assignments for the next two school years following a board meeting on Tuesday.
And there were a couple of surprises in the area.
In softball, the IHSAA chose to leave the six-team Class 4A sectional alone that features Elkhart Memorial, Elkhart Central, Northridge, Concord, Goshen and Warsaw, rather than adding perennial state power Penn to the mix.
Penn joined those six schools this year in volleyball, girls basketball, boys basketball and boys and girls soccer. The Kingsmen softball team will be in a sectional with Mishawaka, LaPorte, and South Bend schools Riley and Adams.
Jimtown, which won a sectional title last year in 3A, will be with NorthWood, Lakeland, West Noble and Wawasee for 2020 and '21. Bremen, which won the state title in 2A last spring, moves up to 3A this season because of the the success factor, which forced the IHSAA to make some changes in the area, as did South Bend Clay dropping to 3A.
A strong Fairfield program moves down to 2A this year and will be in a sectional with Westview, Central Noble, LaVille and Prairie Heights. Elkhart Christian and Bethany Christian will be together in 1A.
In baseball, the biggest news comes in 3A, where Jimtown moves to a sectional with NorthWood, Lakeland Wawasee, Tippecanoe Valley and West Noble. The move takes Jimtown away from state power South Bend St. Joseph.
In 4A baseball, the field remains the same as it's been for the past several years, with Penn, Memorial, Central, Concord, Goshen, Northridge and Warsaw playing in the same sectional. Northridge is the defending champion, after the Raiders beat Penn in the title game last season.
Fairfield will have the same field in baseball as they do in softball in 2A, with the exception of Bremen joining the mix. Bethany Christian and Elkhart Christian will be together in baseball too, but the field moves from five teams in softball to seven in baseball.
Two area teams, Plymouth and Tippecanoe Valley will be in two different classes in the spring. Plymouth is 4A in baseball and 3A in softball, while Valley is 3A in baseball and 2A in softball.
