ELKHART — One day after announcing four coaches for the fall sports season beginning in 2020, Elkhart Community Schools announced on Wednesday that Adam Homo (boys) and Bekah Shenk (girls) will coach the Elkhart High School cross country teams beginning next fall.
Elkhart Memorial and Elkhart Central will merge after this school year to form Elkhart High School. The athletic teams will play in the Northern Indiana Conference.
With the naming of Shenk and Homo, just football and boys tennis have not had head coaches named for next fall.
Homo, a Language Arts teacher at Elkhart Memorial, has served as the girls cross country team for the Crimson Chargers for the past 15 years and was the boys coach for the past 12 seasons.
During his tenure, the Memorial girls won the school's only cross country sectional title in 2018. His 2018 boys team also won the Northern Lakes Conference, sectional and regional championships. He was named NLC Coach of the year for both the boys and girls in 2018.
"Under coach Homo's leadership, our cross country teams have shown continual growth and success,'' Elkhart High principal Cary Anderson said. "In large part, this is because of coach Homo's dedication to the sport and our athletes. He has coached several outstanding cross country athletes, including most recently: Blake Kramer, Brooke Moore and Morgan Dyer – all Division I collegiate athletes.
"In addition, his connection with youth development within our district will enable him to continue to enhance the boys' program.
Homo is an Elkhart Central graduate and the son of longtime Elkhart track and cross country coach Dana Homo.
"I feel honored and awed to be chosen as Elkhart High School's boys cross country coach,'' Adam said. "Looking to the past, it is impressive to see how many times Elkhart teams placed at the state meet. We have our work cut out for us, but becoming a team able to make a deep run in the IHSAA tournament and being able to make it to the state meet is the ultimate goal.''
Shenk is a Social Studies teacher at Elkhart Central and has served as the girls cross country coach at Central for nine years and the boys coach the last four seasons. The Blue Blazers' girls team has made to semistate the past two years and to the regional the past four. Shenk's boys team also made it the semistate last year.
"During coach Shenk's tenure leading the ECHS cross country programs, we have seen tremendous growth in terms of both participation numbers and success,'' Anderson said. "Her dedication to and her passion for the sport of cross country is apparent and we believe will be valuable in elevating our Elkhart High School girls program.''
"As the girls head cross country coach for Elkhart High, I look forward to creating an environment that will allow each runner to work towards their potential in distance running,'' Shenk said. "I want our program to grow in participation, to have fun working hard and to reach the highest levels of success. This is a great opportunity to represent our school and city and I am so glad to be a part of it.''
