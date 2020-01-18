Gill much more than a swimmer at Concord

DUNLAP — Concord senior swimmer Hayden Gill sees himself as being a shy person.
Coaches and teammates see something else.
Leadership traits have made Gill a respected member of the Minutemen boys swimming team.
There are junior and senior captains on the swim team, with the coaches selecting the junior captains and the swimmers picking the senior captains.
"Unanimously, he was voted by our swimmers to be a senior captain," said Concord swim coach Tom Johnson. "There is absolute respect there from his teammates.
"Junior captains are typically senior captains, but it doesn't always turn out that way. Usually, there's more than one senior captain. This year it turned out to be that Hayden would be our lone senior captain."
Gill was caught by surprise when he was told that he was a unanimous pick to be a senior captain.
"I didn't fully know that," said Gill. "That's interesting to know. I knew the voting process, but I didn't know I was picked by everyone."
Gill sees differences between being a junior captain and senior captain.
"As a junior captain you're still in charge of the team, but you look more at how the senior captains run the team," Gill said.
"You have a bigger role as a senior captain. You have to be more vocal and hold people more accountable. I'd say I'm more of a shy person personally and not loud and vocal. But when I feel there's a need to take charge I can."
Johnson feels Gill's selfless attitude makes him a perfect captain.
"He's really been able to shift events for us," Johnson said. "Previously, he swam the longer freestyles and the backstroke. He's swam the individual medley and butterfly a lot for us this season. He's just shown tremendous progress. I feel like wherever we put him in he can do the job we need.
"Not often you tell a senior to change primary events. The team needed it and he's a team guy. He relished the opportunity to do this."
Led by Gill's leadership, Concord is on the brink of its second straight overall Northern Lakes Conference boys swimming championship.
The Minutemen defeated NorthWood, 142-44 this past Tuesday, to clinch the regular season conference title. Concord can win the outright league title with a first place showing on Feb. 1 at the conference meet.
Against the Panthers, Gill finished first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.94) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.42) and was part of the first place 200-yard freestyle relay (1:41.90) with Andrew Grabill, Noah Wright and Connor Camacho.
"This year's team is drastically different," Gill said. "We had some really fast swimmers last year as seniors. This year, our upperclassmen have worked hard and given us points. Our underclassmen this year have shown out in practices and in meets and helped us make up the points we lost from last year's swimmers that graduated."
Swimming in a variety of races, Gill has an opinion on what he likes and what is challenging.
"My favorite race is the 100-yard butterfly," Gill said. "I just like the rhythm of it and the strokes you need for the race. It's fun to compete in.
"The most challenging races are probably the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle," Gill said. "The longer events are harder when you consider the stamina you use during those races. You have to think up a strategy because you don't want to burn yourself out too early in the race."
Gill has found joy in swimming since he was in the fourth grade competing for the Concord Swim Club.
"To be honest with you I wasn't great at other sports," Gill said. "I had fun while swimming at a young age. I started to take it more seriously and got it into competitively and it took off from there."
Gill has never qualified for the state finals, but he's done better each year at the sectionals.
Last year at the sectional, Gill placed sixth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:04.94), seventh in the 200-yard freestyle (1:50.26) and was part of a fourth place 400-yard freestyle relay team with Camacho, Jesse Sullivan and Aaron Leas (3:21.84).
Concord finished second at the sectional last year with 333 points, which was 19 points behind champion Northridge.
"Our biggest goals are to win the NLC and the sectional," Gill said. "We just need to give it our all and have some blow out swims."
Johnson sees Gill as having the potential to be among the best 100-yard butterfly swimmers in the state.
"I feel like he has a shot to make it to state, with that best shot being in the butterfly," Johnson said.
Whatever happens in the pool the remainder of the season, Gill, who also owns a 3.5 grade-point average, will still be highly thought of by Johnson.
"He was a great leader in our program," the Concord coach said.
