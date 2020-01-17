MIDDLEBURY — Northridge's Elsa Fretz and Jenna Nethercutt each came away with a meet record Thursday during the preliminaries of the Northern Lakes Conference Girls Swim Meet.
Fretz accomplished her record in the 50-yard freestyle (23.46), while Nethercutt set a meet record time in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.94).
Double winners were Northridge's Fretz (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Sydney Nethercutt (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Anna Yeater (200 individual medley, 400 freestyle relay), Alaina Yeater (200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay) and Reagan Hartzell (200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay).
The NLC Meet will start at 9 a.m. this Saturday at Norhridge High School.
The Raiders are looking for their sixth straight conference title and 18th title overall.
GIRLS SWIMMING
NLC MEET
200 medley relay: Northridge (Reagan Hartzell, Tavia Bratt, Alaina Yeater, Makena Mount) 1:54.58; Concord 1:56.34. 200 freestyle: Sydney Nethercutt (NR) 1:52.91, Kiran Stauffer (Con) 1:57.08, Grace Brenneman (Con) 1:57.14. 200 individual medley: Anna Yeater (NR) 2:13.86, Bella Sponseller (Con) 2:15.01, Audrey Lantz (Con) 2:15.03. 50 freestyle: Elsa Fretz (NR) 23.46 meet record, Alexis Mishler (Waw) 24.83, Ingrid Fretz (NR) 25.09. 100 butterfly: Sophia Stutsman (Con) 59.66, Americis Ingling (NR) 1:00.49, Sam Hunter (Gos) 1:00.61.
100 freestyle: Elsa Fretz (NR) 51.02, Grace Brenneman (Con) 52.53, Kenzie Weber (NR) 54.51. 500 freestyle: Sydney Nethercutt (NR) 5:03.12, Ingrid Fretz (NR) 5:09.38, Hailey Clark (NR) 5:11.35. 200 freestyle relay: Concord (Kiran Stauffer, Madison Weaver, Carlee Lantz, Audrey Lantz) 1:43.39; Northridge 1:43.57. 100 backstroke: Ella Lantz (Con) 58.06, Alexis Mishler (Waw) 59.21, Kenzie Weber (NR) 59.32. 100 breaststroke: Jenna Nethercutt (NR) 1:05.94 meet record, Anna Yeater (NR) 1:08.87, Bella Sponseller (Con) 1:10.20. 400 freestyle relay: Northridge (Anna Yeater, Alaina Yeater, Reagan Hartzell, Hailey Clark) 3:46.68.
