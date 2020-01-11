Fast start propels Northridge past Warsaw

Carter Stoltzfus scored 24 points and Sam Smith added 21 to lead Northridge past Warsaw, 59-55, in Northern Lakes Conference action.
All eight of the Raiders' 3-pointers came from that duo, as Stoltzfus totaled five and Smith had three.
Northridge, which improved to 6-5 overall and 2-0 in the NLC, turned the ball over only seven times. The Raiders are tied with Plymouth for the lead in the conference.
Blake Marsh and Luke Adamiec each scored 11 points for the Tigers, who fell to 8-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference. Warsaw pulled to within two in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders were able to hold on for the win
NORTHWOOD 54, WAWASEE 38: A 35-16 edge in the second half lifted the Panthers past the Warriors in Northern Lakes Conference play.
NorthWood shot 65-percent (15-of-23) from the field in the second half, but missed 11 of their 3-point attempts in the game.
Trent Edwards scored 17 points and Jamarr Jackson added 14 for NorthWood, which improved to 9-3 overall and 1-1 in the league.
For Wawasee, which fell to 7-4 overall and 0-2 in the NLC, Ethan Hardy scored 14 points.
• SB ADAMS 80, PENN 60: The Eagles took a 46-21 lead into halftime and went on to roll to a Northern Indiana Conference win.
Markus Burton and Derek Derda each scored 15 for the Kingsmen, who stand at 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the NIC. The Eagles are 11-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
Sydney Jeffries scored 17 points to lead a balanced Adams' offense.
• FAIRFIELD 71, EASTSIDE: Nolin Sharick scored 21 points and Cade Gall added 20 and 10 rebounds, as the Falcons improved to 2-2 in the Northeast Corner Conference.
The Falcons' 71 points was a season high, with their next highest being just 48. Sharick added seven assists for Fairfield, while Owen Miller chipped in nine points.
FW CANTERBURY 52, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 48, OT: Bryce Coursen scored 17 points and Matt Elmerick added 11, but the Eagles were held scoreless in the overtime period and fell to Canterbury.
Elkhart Christian, now 3-6, was outscored 17-7 in the fourth quarter, as Canterbury was able to force overtime. Will Shank scored a game-high 21 to lead the Cavaliers.
ARGOS 47, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 26: The Dragons took command in this game after outscoring the Bruins, 20-7, in the second quarter.
Sam Manikowski scored 14 points for Argos, which evened its record at 5-5.
Leading the Bruins was Beck Willems, who scored 10 points. Bethany fell to 2-6.
NORTHRIDGE 59, WARSAW 55
WARSAW: Blake Marsh 11, Luke Adamiec 11, Wyatt Amiss 8, Bishop Walters 8, Jaylen Coon 9, Keagan Larsh 5, Connor Lennox 0, Brock Poe 2, Ben Bergen 1. Totals: 21 5-7 55.
NORTHRIDGE: Carter Stoltzfus 24, Clay Stoltzfus 0, Cam Knepp 0, Sam Smith 21, Alex Stauffer 14, Trevor Brown 0, Blake Jacobs 0. Totals: 20 11-15 59.
Warsaw`8`19`10`18`—`55
Northridge`20`14`9`16`—59
3-point goals: Warsaw (8) – Marsh 3, Amiss 2, Walters 2, Poe; Northridge (8) – Ca. Stoltzfus 5, Smith 3. Total fouls: Warsaw 17, Northridge 9. Turnovers: Warsaw 12, Northridge 7. Rebounds: Warsaw (32) – Amiss 8; Northridge (24) – Stauffer 8. Records: Warsaw 8-3 (1-1), Northridge 6-5 (2-0).
NORTHWOOD 54, WAWASEE 38
NORTHWOOD: Ian Raasch 7, Brock Flickinger 3, Ben Vincent 0, Trent Edwards 17, Jamarr Jackson 14, Cooper Wiens 4, Jason Borkholder 0, Josh Stratford 9, Caden Graham 0, Cade Brenner 0. Totals: 24 5-9 54.
WAWASEE: Kameron Salazar 2, Austin Miller 9, Jaydon Boyer 2, Jack Stover 3, Keaton Dukes 8, Ethan Hardy 14, Ethan Carey 0. Totals: 14 9-11 38.
NorthWood`9`10`14`21`—`54
Wawasee`8`14`3`13`—`38
3-point goals: NorthWood (1) – Edwards; Wawasee (1) – Miller. Total fouls: NorthWood 17, Wawasee 12. Fouled out: Salazar. Turnovers: NorthWood 9, Wawasee 14. Rebounds: NorthWood (24) – Stratford 6; Wawasee (21) – Hardy 5. Records: NorthWood 9-3 (1-1), Wawasee 7-4 (0-2).
SB ADAMS 80, PENN 60
PENN: Carter Hickey 5, Markus Burton 15, Joe Smith 1, Sean Penney 0, Evan Groves 5, Derek Derda 15, Tobias Patton 5, Gabe Gatete 0, Casey Shultz 10, Caleb Fischer 4. Totals:
ADAMS: Brayden Saxton 9, Chuck Worsham 13, Lynn King 13, Quentez Columbus 16, Matt Anella 2, Harry Jeffers 2, Sydney Jeffries 17, Gion Parks 2, Kyrin McClatchey 2, TeVaughn Columbus 0, Jessie Morgan 4.
Penn`10`11`14`25`—`60
Adams`21`25`16`18`—`80
3-point goals: Penn (2) - Burton, Groves; Adams (6) - Q. Columbus 2, Worsham, King, Jeffers, Jeffries. Records: Penn 4-4 (2-1 NIC), Adams 11-1 (5-0).
ARGOS 47, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 26
ARGOS: Sam Manikowski 14, Owen Nifong 10, Terry Redinger 7, Jeremiah Riddle 6, JJ Morris 6, Dylan Kindig 2, Jake Stults 2, Michael Richard 0, Colin O'Dell 0, Caleb Ellis 0. Totals: 17 13-18 47.
BETHANY: Beck Willems 10, Ethan Boyer 6, Jack VonGunten 4, Caleb Shenk 3, Tristen Moore 3, Jacob Plank 0, Mason Closson 0, Evan Brown 0, Jachin Camoriano 0, Chris Craw 0. Totals: 10 2-6 26.
Argos`8`20`8`11`—`47
Bethany`9`7`2`8`—`26
3-point goals: Argos (0); Bethany (4) - Willems 2, Shenk, Moore. Rebounds: Argos (26) - Riddle 7, Morris 5; Bethany (14) - Boyer 4. Assists: Argos (6); Bethany (8) - Shenk 5. Steals: Argos (8) - Manikowski 3, Redinger 3; Bethany (6) - Willems 2. Total fouls: Argos 11, Bethany 16. Fouled out - none. Records: Argos 5-5, Bethany 2-6.
FW CANTERBURY 52, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 48, OT
ECA: Bryce Coursen 17, Matt Elmerick 11, Matt Buns 8, Noah Hunt 4, Bryce Schrock 4, Chuck Maxwell 2, Seth Jachimiak 2. Totals 19 4-14 52.
CANTERBURY: Shank 21, Diwis 14, Drapala 7, Russell 7, Royster 3, Pasko 0, Wojewuczki 0. Totals: 17 12-28 48.
ECA`20`4`17`7`0`—`48
Canterbury`7`13`11`17`4`—`52
3-point goals: ECA (6) – Coursen 3, Elmerick, Burns, Schrock; Canterbury (6) – Shank 2, Russell 2, Diwis, Drapala. Total fouls: ECA 19, Canterbusy 16. Fouled out: Coursen. Turnovers: ECA 19, Canterbury 13. Rebounds: ECA (36) – Burns 9; Canterbury (38) – Diwis 9. Records: ECA 3-6, Canterbury 5-6.
FAIRFIELD 71, EASTSIDE 61
EASTSIDE: Gabe Trevino 13, Hugh Henderson 7, Noah Johnson 14, Gavin Pfefferkorn 4, Owen Willard 6, Hayden Gardner 3, Logan Fry 14. Totals: 20 13-16 61.
FAIRFIELD: Justin Bontrager 6, Dalton Cripe 2, Riley Behles 7, Nolin Sharick 21, Cade Gall 20, Bryce Willard 6, Owen Miller 9, Bryce Hunsberger 0. Totals: 25 15-20 71.
Eastside`16`14`8`23`—`61
Fairfield`24`19`13`24`—`71
3-point goals: Eastside (8) – Fry 3, Johnson 2, Trevino, Henderson, Gardner; Fairfield (6) – Gall 3, Miller 2, Bontrager. Total fouls: Eastside 17, Fairfield 16. Rebounds: Eastside (15) – Fry 4; Faifield (24) – Gall 10. Turnovers: Eastside 8, Fairfield 20. Records: Fairfield 3-7 (2-2 NECC), Eastside 4-6 (1-3).
