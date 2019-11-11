Fall athletes honored at Fairfield

BENTON — Fairfield has announced in its fall sports award winners for the 2019 season.
Selected as MVP's were Madeline Gawthrop (volleyball), Zach Miller (boys cross country), Carol Haldeman (girls cross country), Colin Hochstedler (boys tennis) and Jalee Nunemaker (girls golf). The football team reached the sectional title game and will be honored at a later date.
FAIRFIELD AWARDS
Volleyball: MVP - Madeline Gawthrop. Mental attitude - Kayla Miller. Most improved - Kate McGuire, Brea Garber. JV player of the year - Ella Branneman. JV most improved - Ella Weatherton, Makenna Steele.
Boys cross country: MVP - Zach Miller. Mental attitude - Ethan Trammell. Most improved - Marco Almiray-Pujol. Fire up award - Jordan Gates.
Girls cross country: MVP - Carol Haldeman. Mental attitude - Makayla Culp. Most improved - Madelyn Yoder. 7 year award - Haldeman. First up award - Haldeman, Matilde Anaya-Corral, Yoder, Ava Bontrager, Culp, Delana Geiger, Chynzie Howell.
Boys tennis: MVP - Colin Hochstedler. Mental attitude - Riley Behles. Most improved - Kaden Plett. Most wins - Hochstedler, Behles, Plett. Coaches award - Isaac Inniger. JV mental attitude - Ryan Keller. JV most improved - Brady Cripe.
Girls golf: MVP - Jalee Nunemaker. Mental attitude - Chloe Dell. Most improved - Hannah Dervin. Coaches award - Ashlynn Yoder.
