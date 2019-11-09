Fairfield, playing without starting quarterback Cory Lantz due to an ankle injury, fell to Eastside 34-0 in the title game of a Class 2A football sectional on Friday.
The Falcons trailed just 7-0 late in the third quarter, when Eastside's Lane Burns intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0. They would add another score with just over a minute left in the quarter and then add two more in the fourth to clinch their first sectional championship.
Sophomore Grant Thacker completed six of his seven passes for 69 yards on the night for Fairfield, but the Falcons had just 59 yards rushing.
Eastside quarterback Laban Davis threw for 151 yards an a pair of touchdowns, while also running for one.
• WARSAW 35, PENN 18: The Tigers had three players rush for over 100 yards, as coach Bart Curtis' team won the first sectional title in school history by scoring the game's final three touchdowns to win the Class 6A championship.
Juan Jaramillo led the Tigers with 165 yards on 23 carries, while quarterback Wyatt Amiss added 154, while Blake Marsh chipped in 103 and three touchdowns.
After Penn had taken an 18-14 lead in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Nick Favilla to Tiegan Bouthun – the second connection between the two – Jaramillo broke free for a 77 yard touchdown run to put Warsaw in front for good.
The 9-2 Tigers won the game without throwing a pass, while rushing for 426 yards.
WARSAW 35, PENN 18
Scoring by Quarters
Penn`0`6`12`0` —`18
Warsaw`0`14`14`7` — `35
Second Quarter
W — Blake Marsh 9 run (Harrison Mevis kick)
P — Kyle Riffel 1 run (kick failed)
W — Wyatt Amiss 15 run (Mevis kick).
Third Quarter
P — Tiegan Bothun 17 pass from Nick Favilla (pass failed)
P — Bothun 29 pass from Favilla (kick failed)
W — Juan Jaramillo 77 run (Mevis kick)
W — Marsh 5 run (Mevis kick)
Fourth Quarter
W—Marsh 42 run (Mevis kick)
Team Statistics
`Pen`War
Rush yards`203`426Pass yards`87`0Total yards`290`426First downs`14`20
Fumbles-lost`3-2`3-3Penalties-yds`3-40`3-30
EASTSIDE 34, FAIRFIELD 0
Scoring By Quarters
Fairfield`0`0`0`0`—`0
Eastside`0`7`14`13`—`34
Second Quarter
E — Laban Davis 9 run; Jaiden Baker.
Third Quarter
E — Lane Burns 30 interception return; Baker kick.
E — Ethan Farnsworth 7 run; Baker kick.
Fourth Quarter
E — Burns 24 pass from Davis; kick failed.
E — Farnsworth 8 pass from Davis; Baker kick.
Team Statistics
`FF`Eas
Rush yards`59`216
Pass yards`69`151
Total yards`128`367
Had intercepted`1`0
Individual Leaders
Fairfield: Rushing — Carson Abramson 11-38, Adam Kezar 12-16. Passing — Grant Thacker 6-7-69, 1 int. Receiving — Nolin Sharick 2-30, Quin Kitson 1-13, Dalton Cripe 1-13.
Eastside: Rushing — Matt Firestine 15-75, Ethan Farnsworth 12-64, Laban Davis 10-22. Passing — Davis 10-13-151. Receiving — Lane Burns 3-57, Ethan Farnsworth 2-10.
