Carson Abramson's four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter Friday lifted Fairfield's football team past Osceola Grace, 22-18.
The Falcons, who snapped a 19-game losing streak, trailed 18-16 to start the fourth.
Fairfield jumped out to a 16-6 first quarter.
In that quarter, the Falcons got a 59-yard punt return from Nolin Sharick and a 30-yard touchdown pass from Cory Lantz to Quinn Kitson.
JIMTOWN 31, SB WASHINGTON 13: Junior halfback Ethan Devol rushed for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as the Jimmies won their Northern Indiana Conference South Division opener on Friday.
The Jimmies, now 1-1 on the year, ushed for 286 yards on the night to post the win.
Senior quarterback Clay Campbell scored on a seven-yard run for Jimtown, while Tony Pletcher recovered a fumble in the end zone for another score. Kicker Isaac Daniels added a 43-yard field goal for Jimtown's other score.
NORTHRIDGE 31, SB ST. JOSEPH 16: Dominic Crowder rushed for 158 yards on 13 carries and scored once to lead the Raiders to a non-conference win.
Crowder's 69-yard touchdown run gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead with 11:02 left in the first quarter.
Oliver Eveler's 23-yard touchdown pass to Breckin Judd extended Northridge's lead to 24-3 with 5:38 left in the third quarter.
Northridge, which improved to 2-0, totaled 347 yards, while South Bend St. Joseph gained 352 yards.
PENN 33, LAPORTE 6: Junior quarterback Ron Powlus tossed four touchdown passes to lead the Kingsmen to the easy non-conference win.
Penn, which lost to Vaparaiso to open the season last Friday, led 7-6 in the second quarter, before scoring the final 26 points of the game.
Nick Favilla caught a pair of touchdown passes from Pawlus, including a 34-yarder that increased the Penn lead to 14-6. The Kingsmen's first touchdown came on a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone by Patrick Maclin.
FAIRFIELD 22, OSCEOLA GRACE 18
Scoring By Quarters
Osceola`6`12`0`0`—`18
Fairfield`16`0`0`6`—`22
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
O — Charlie Maxwell 24 run; kick failed.
F — Nolin Sharick 59 punt return; Dalton Cripe run.
F — Quinn Kitson 30 pass from Cory Lantz; Lantz pass to Sharick.
Second Quarter
O — Michael Eriks 23 pass from Maxwell; run failed.
O — Maxwell 73 pass from Izzy Wolf; kick blocked.
Fourth Quarter
F — Carson Abramson 1 run; pass failed.
Team Statistics
`OG`FF
Rush yards`130`177
Pass yards`235`112
Total yards`365`289
First downs`18`14
Fumbles-lost`1-1`2-2
Had intercepted`4`1
Penalties-yds`8-42`7-69
Individual Leaders
Osceola: Rushing — Izzy Wolf 10-81. Passing — Wolf 10-23-198 (4 int.), Charlie Maxwell 2-5-37. Receiving — Maxwell 2-111, Michael Eriks 5-79, Tavion Thompson 3-33.
Fairfield: Rushing — Quinn Kitson 4-57, Carson Abramson 10-45, Cory Lantz 14-37, Dalton Cripe 5-33. Passing — Lantz 4-5-112 (1 int.). Receiving — Kitson 2-54, Nolin Sharick 1-41, Cripe 1-17.
NORTHRIDGE 31, SB ST. JOSEPH 16
Scoring By Quarters
St. Joseph`3`0`0`13`—`16
Northridge`10`7`7`7`—`31
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
N — Dominic Crowder 69 run; Cameron Graber kick; 11:02.
S — Alejandro Rios 31 field goal; 4:59.
N — Graber 35 field goal; 2:39.
Second Quarter
N — Caid Lacey 10 run; Graber kick; 2:25.
Third Quarter
N — Breckin Judd 23 pass from Oliver Eveler; Graber kick; 5:38.
Fourth Quarter
S — John Driscoll 6 pass from Evan Price; Rios kick; 3:06.
N — Justin Puckett 1 run; Graber kick; 1:45.
S — Patrick Driscoll 40 pass from Price; Price pass to John Driscoll; :56.
Team Statistics
`SJ`NR
Rush yards`86`235
Pass yards`266`112
Total yards`352`347
First downs`19`14
Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0
Had intercepted`1`0
Penalties-yds`9-90`4-45
Individual Leaders
St. Joe: Rushing — John Driscoll 8-54, Asante Anglin 9-34. Passing — Evan Price 14-22-161, Matt Eck 14-21-105 (1 int.). Receiving — Patrick Driscoll 8-116, John Driscoll 10-76, Connor Farrell 5-45.
Northridge: Rushing — Dominic Crowder 13-158, Jaden Bourne 2-37, Caid Lacey 12-30. Passing — Oliver Eveler 5-11-112. Receiving — Cameron Waters 2-50, Jett Gott 2-39, Breckin Judd 1-23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.