GOSHEN — Behind 25 points and five 3-pointers from Matthew Elmerick, Elkhart Christian upended South Bend Trinity, 64-58 in double overtime, in the championship game of the Bethany Christian Holiday Tournament.
Bruce Coursen added 12 points for the Eagles, who overcame a 25-16 halftime deficit. ECA outscored Trinity, 12-6, in the second overtime. Elmerick scored just two points in Elkhart Christian's opening-round win over Lakeland Christian.
In the consolation game, Bethany Christian beat Lakeland Christian, 48-35.
Jack VonGunten scored 14 points to lead the Bruins, who owned a 25-16 halftime lead.
CHAMPIONSHIP
ELKHART CHRISTIAN 64, TRINITY 58 (2 OT)
ECA: Matthew Elmerick 25, Bryce Coursen 12, Luke Burns 9, Matt Burns 8, Noah Hunt 7, Seth Jachimiak 1, Jacob Becker 0, Aaron Buckles 0, Bryce Schrock 0, Chuck Maxwell 0, Unassigned 2. Totals: 23 10-15 64.
TRINITY: Florin 23, Rossi 15, D. Loughran 8, Linczer 5, Lee 4, P. Loughran 3, Aranowski 0. Totals 20 15-24 58.
ECA`6`10`14`15`7`12`—`64
Trinity`11`14`9`11`7`6`—`58
3-point goals: ECA (8) – Elmerick 5, Coursen 3; Trinity (3) – Florin 2, P. Loughran. Total fouls: ECA 22, Trinity 19. Fouled out: L. Burns, D. Loughran. Turnovers: ECA 24, Trinity 18. Rebounds: ECA (34) – L. Burns 9, Trinity (30) – Rossi 11. Records: ECA 3-5, Trinity 5-2.
CONSOLATION
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 48, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 35
LCA: Brayden Lane 5, Alex Cook 0, Landon Paris 6, Cameron Shepherd 4, Matthew Helton 5, Peter Koller 8, Silas Gagnon 7. Totals: 14 2-4 35.
BETHANY: Jacob Plank 7, Chenya Jia 0, Mason Closson 4, Chris Craw 0, Aaron Yeakey 0, Caleb Shenk 8, Tristen Moore 7, Evan Brown 0, Jachin Camoriano 0, Beck Willems 2, Jack VonGunten 14, Ethan Boyer 6. Totals: 19 6-8 48.
LCA`8`8`11`8`—`35
Bethany`17`8`13`10`—`48
3-point goals: LCA (5) - Paris 2, Lane, Helton, Gagnon; Bethany (4) - Shenk 2, Plank, Moore. Rebounds: LCA (18) - Koller 6; Bethany (21) - VonGunten 5, Shenk 5. Assists: LCA (8) - Lane 4; Bethany (12) - Shenk 3, Closson 3, Willems 3. Steals: LCA (1); Bethany (5) - Closson 2, Moore 2. Total fouls: LCA 6, Bethany 13. Fouled out - none. Records: LCA 2-7, Bethany 2-5.
FIRST ROUND
ELKHART CHRISTIAN 76, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 13
ECA: Bryce Coursen 18, Luke Burns 10, Chuck Maxwell 9, Aaron Buckles 8, Noah Hunt 6, Seth Jachimiak 4, Jacob Becker 4, Tony Maxwell 4, Matt Burns 2, Matthew Elmerick 2.
LCA: Cameron Shepherd 7, Brayden Lane 4, Peter Koller 2.
ECA`26`16`15`19`—`76
LCA`6`2`5`0`—`13
SB TRINITY 32, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 19
TRINITY: Peter Rossi 11, Michael Florin 8, Owen Linczer 6, David Loughran 4, Peter Loughran 3, Henry Lee 0. Totals: 14 4-8 32.
BETHANY: Jack VonGunten 7, Caleb Shenk 5, Beck Willems 4, Jachin Camoriano 3, Jacob Plank 0, Mason Closson 0, Ethan Boyer 0, Tristen Moore 0, Evan Brown 0. Totals: 6 5-7 19.
Trinity`12`5`6`9`—`32
Bethany`6`2`9`2`—`19
3-point goals: Trinity (0); Bethany (2) - Shenk, Camoriano. Rebounds: Trinity (27) - Ross 10, D. Loughran 8; Bethany (16) - Willems 4. Assists: Trinity (5) - Florin 3; Bethany (5). Steals: Bethany (6) - Willems 3. Total fouls: Trinity 9, Bethany 12.
