ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools has named the first four coaches for the new Elkhart High School beginning in the fall of 2020.
Jacquie Rost will be the new volleyball coach, Todd Sheely will be the boys soccer coach, Rick Nussbaum will be the girls soccer coach and Scott Sekal has been named the girls golf coach.
The head coaching positions were opened at the end of the fall sport seasons for each team. Boys tennis, girls and boys cross country and football have yet to be named.
The Elkhart High School Lions will begin play in the Northern Indiana Conference next fall.
Rost has been the volleyball coach at Elkhart Memorial for the past 24 years and has an overall coaching record of 636-236 and a 118-15 mark in the Northern Lakes Conference (2001-19). She is also the athletic director at Memorial.
"I am honored to have been chosen to lead the Elkhart High School volleyball program,'' Rost said. "The tradition and history of success at both Memorial and Central should allow for a wonderful merge of the two programs. We are fortunate that in the city of Elkhart, there is an established positive culture and expectation for greatness in the sport of volleyball.''
Rost's teams have won the NLC title 12 times, won nine sectional titles, six regionals and advanced to the state finals four times (2003, '07, '08 and '09). The Chargers were the state runner-up in both 2007 and '09. She was the state Coach of the Year in 2003 and 2009.
"We are very fortunate to have a head coach with Jacquie's extensive coaching experience and proven track record of success locally, regionally and at the state level,'' EHS principal Cary Anderson said. "She has created a model feeder system and has built an exceptional volleyball program over the years.''
Sheely has an overall coaching record of 197-93-29, coming to Memorial from Center Grove High School, where he led the girls program for three years and the boys for 11. He is currently a Social Studies teacher at Memorial.
He is a member of the Indiana Youth Soccer Association Coaching Education Staff and currently serves as the Director of the Olympic Development Program and Player Development. He has been named the ISCA Girls District Coach of the Year three times and the ISCA Boys District Coach of the Year in 2014. He was also the Indiana State High School Coach of the Year in 2007.
"I want to thank Elkhart school administration for giving me this opportunity,'' Sheely said. "I look forward to continued growth and opportunities this merger will create for the boys' soccer program in Elkhart. From the beginning, my challenge is for us to embrace the opportunities that change can bring and to enjoy the process along the way.''
"Todd brings advanced knowledge about the sport of soccer as well as successful experience at the high school level,'' Anderson said. "We believe that his connections throughout the state in both the high school and club setting will enable him to propel our program as well as individual athletes in the sport.''
Nussbaum, a paraprofessional in the technology department at Elkhart Central, has served as the girls soccer coach at the school for the past two seasons. He came to Central from Bluffton University, where he was the men's and women's coach for six seasons. Previously, he led the Memorial boys team for nine seasons (1992-2000), winning sectional titles in 1994 and '97.
"I'm looking forward to continue coaching soccer with Elkhart High School, after having served both at Memorial and more recently at Central,'' Nussbaum said. "A hard working city, I've often noted how Elkhart delivers not only talent, but support of all their athletic teams. While I recognize that the merge doesn't mean immediate success, the base of players and depth provided will be a positive step forward in being highly competitive in what is likely among the most competitive conference in the state.''
"Coach Nussbaum has vast experience coaching soccer at both the high school and collegiate level,'' Anderson said. "He has a strong understanding of what it takes to lead a successful high school program as well as prepare players for soccer at the next level.''
Sekal is a physical education teacher at Central and has served as the girls and boys golf coach at the school for the past nine years. He was also named boys basketball coach of the Blue Blazers last summer.
In his time as the boys and girls coach at Central, Sekal has coached two individual sectional champions, nine All-NIC athletes and received Coach of the Year in the conference three times and seven of his golfers have gone on to compete in college. He has an overall coaching record of 104-54. He has also coached golf in North Carolina and Michigan.
"Coach Sekal has a wealth of experience in the sport of golf and a technical knowledge of the game that will allow him to impact Elkhart High School golfers,'' Anderson said. "His track record of success and ability to move golfers on in the state tournament as well as at the college level, is a great bonus.''
"I am thankful for the opportunity to coach at Elkhart High School,'' Sekal said. I am eager to make a positive contribution to the athletic culture.''
