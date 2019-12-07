Elkhart Christian put four players in double figures and cruised to a 96-31 non-conference victory over Hamilton on Friday night.
Noah Hunt led the Eagles (1-2) with 15 points, while Josh Bevier added 12 and Luke Burns and Bryce Coursen each chipped in 11. Seth Jachimiak had six assists for ECA.
The Eagles, who grabbed a 31-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, shot 63 percent from the field (35-56) while also hitting 21 of 26 from the free throw line.
Alex Thain scored a game-high 18 for Hamilton.
• NORTHWOOD 65, TRITON 47: Senior Trent Edwards scored 25 points and added seven assists, to lead the Panthers to the easy non-conferece win.
Edwards hit 10 of his 15 shots from the field, including both shots from behind the arc. Cooper Wiens added 13 points for the Panthers, who improve to 3-1 on the year.
NorthWood shot 60 percent from the field in the first half and took a 38-18 lead to halftime.
• GOSHEN 56, MISHAWAKA 43: The unbeaten RedHawks (3-0) outscored Mishawaka 17-3 in the fourth quarter to break open a close game.
Zack Barker led Goshen with 18 points and nine rebounds, while sophomore Drew Hogan added 14 points for coach Michael Wohlford's RedHawks. Goshen shot 51 percent from the field and hit 17 of its 23 free throws in the contest.
Trent Johnson topped the Cavemen (0-1) with 17 points.
• PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 39, FAIRFIELD 28: Despite a strong defensive effort against unbeaten Prairie Heights, Fairfield fell to 0-3 and dropped its Northeast Corner Conference opener.
Dalton Cripe topped the Falcons with eight points, while Mike Perkins had 16 to pace Prairie Heights.
ELKHART CHRISTIAN 96, HAMILTON 31
HAMILTON: Alex Thain 18, McNaughton 7, Thorndyke 3, Reed 2, Geiselman 1.
ECA: Noah Hunt 15, Josh Bevier 12, Bryce Coursen 11, Luke Burns 11, Chuck Maxwell 8, Matthew Elmerick 8, Matt Burns 7, Seth Jachimiak 7, Jacob Becker 7, Bryce Schrock 5, Aaron Buckles 5.
Hamilton`2`16`5`8`—`31
ECA`31`24`24`17`—`96
3-point goals: Hamilton (4) – McNaughton 2, Thain, Thorndyke; ECA (5) – Bevier 2, Coursen, L. Burns, Becker. Turnovers: Hamilton 32, ECA 10. Total fouls: Hamilton 21, ECA 17. Rebounds: Hamilton (22) – Thorndyke 4; ECA (29) – L. Burns 4. Records: Hamilton 0-2, ECA 1-2.
NORTHWOOD 65, TRITON 47
NORTHWOOD: Ian Raasch 7, Cade Brenner 1, Brock Flickinger 5, Ben Vincent 6, Trent Edwards 25, Jamarr Jackson 4, Cooper Wiens 13, Jason Borkholder 2, Andrew Miller 0, Caleb Schwartz 0, Josh Stratford 2. Totals: 26 4-12 65.
TRITON: Hunter McIntyre 0, Ashton Oviedo 9, Jared Bules 0, John Gardner 5, Bruce Johnson 0, Tyson Yates 6, Quentin Amsden 10, Tyler Heckaman 16, Keegan Westafer 1. Totals: 16 10-16 47.
NorthWood`18`20`17`10`—`65
Triton`6`12`12`17`—`47
3-point goals: NorthWood (9) – Wiens 3, Vincent 2, Edwards 2, Raasch, Flickinger; Triton (5) – Oviedo 2, Heckaman 2, Gardner. Turnovers: NorthWood 9, Triton 12. Total fouls: NorthWood 16, Triton 11. Rebounds: NorthWood (33) – Jackson 7; Triton (25) – Heckaman 6. Records: NorthWood 3-1, Triton 1-2.
GOSHEN 58, MISHAWAKA 43
MISHAWAKA: Johnson 17, Boggs 10, Bralton 5, Franklin 5, Hoopingarner 4, Snyder 2, Parker 0, Yohe 0. Totals: 17 6-11 43.
GOSHEN: Zack Barker 18, Drew Hogan 14, Quinn Behtel 8, Jarah Byler 8, Ryan Harmerlink 6, Blak Weiss 2, Zane Barker 0, Tommy Cartagena-Garcia 0. Totals: 17 17-23 58.
Mishawaka`13`14`13`3`—`43
Goshen`15`12`12`17`–58
3-point goals: Mishawaka (3) – Johnson 3; Goshen (5) – Harmerlink 2, Bechetl, Hogan, Barker. Total fouls: Goshen 13, Mishawaka 20. Turnovers: Goshen 15, Mishawaka 12. Rebounds: Mishawaka (19) – Boggs 8; Goshen (27) – Zack Barker (9). Records: Goshen 3-0, Mishawaka 0-1.
PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 39, FAIRFIELD 28
FAIRFIELD: Holden Blosser 0, Justin Bontrager 3, Braedon Helms 0, Bryce Hunsberger 0, Dalton Cripe 8, Casey Murray 0, Riley Behles 0, Nolin Sharick 4, Braylon Chupp 0, Cade Gall 5, Bryce Willard 4, Owen Miller 4. Totals: 10 4-7 28.
PRAIRIE HEIGHTS: Chase Bachelor 0, Ethan Hoover 2, Seth Troyer 9, Gavin Culler 1, Mike Perkins 16, Logan Nott 0, Chandler Schocke 0, Elijah Malone 11. Totals: 14 7-11 39.
Fairfield`2`13`6`7`—`28
Prairie Heights`11`10`9`9`—`39
3-point goals: Fairfield (4) - Cripe 2, Bontrager, Gall; Prairie Heights (4) - Troyer 3, Perkins. Rebounds: Fairfield (12) - Sharick 7; Prairie Heights (13) - Malone 6. Steals: Fairfield (4) - Sharick 3. Records: Fairfield 0-3 (0-1 NECC), Prairie Heights 3-0 (2-0 NECC). JV: PH 42, Fairfield 31.
