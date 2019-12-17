MISHAWAKA — It was Monday night basketball, not Monday night football, though it could’ve been mistaken for the latter with all the whistles.
In a game peppered by 40 called fouls and 60 free throws, front-running Mishawaka held off late-charging Elkhart Christian Academy 71-63 at the Cave.
The Eagles committed 23 of those 40 fouls, while the Cavemen shot 38 of those 60 free throws, making 28 of them for 74 percent.
“They’re a 4A school, and athletic and strong and physical,” ECA coach Chad Hibbard said of the game’s ruggedness, “so we tried to get the kids in that mindset that it would be that way. I knew that if we did not try to match that, we’d be in trouble.
“But we’re also just not as good defensively as we need to be,” said Hibbard, whose team mixed defensive looks. “Especially in terms of man to man against teams like this that have a lot of good guards, a lot of ball-handlers, we’ve got to learn to move our feet better, be in better positions, so (fewer fouls are called).”
The loss to Mishawaka came six days after the Eagles, according to Hibbard, gave up 32 free throw attempts in a 62-60 loss at currently 6-0, 2A No. 6-ranked Prairie Heights.
“We lost to Prairie Heights by two, but last year it was (69-44), and last year against Mishawaka it was (68-49),” Hibbard said, “so we’re trending. We’re taking steps. This team is giving me a lot of hope moving forward. There are little things, fundamental habits like making an over-the-head pass instead of a bounce pass or not coming to a jump stop when we should, things like that, but it’s obviously December, so there’s time.”
ECA fell to 1-5 – the first four losses, including two by a combined three points, came to teams that stood a combined 15-4 entering Tuesday – while the Cavemen improved to 1-3, their defeats coming against a trio of 4A clubs that entered Tuesday a combined 9-5.
Junior guard Bryce Coursen scored a game-high 22 points for the Eagles while going 7-of-11 from the field overall, 4-of-7 on 3-pointers and 4-of-4 at the line.
“He shot it well,” Hibbard said. “He was also strong with the basketball, which is big for him, so I’ve been really pleased with his progression. He was good tonight, no question.”
Senior forward Luke Burns added 12 points, three steals, three assists and two blocked shots before fouling out with a minute left, while junior Matthew Elmerick came off the bench to contribute eight points and four steals.
Junior guard Trent Johnson led a balanced Mishawaka attack with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Senior post Nick Hoopingarner picked up 10 points, six boards and two steals off the bench, while Caleb Williams and Latrell Franklin each scored 10 points as well.
The Cavemen led from the game’s first point onward, building a 24-15 advantage through one quarter on 4-of-6 long-range shooting and a 47-33 lead by midway through the third period.
They took their largest lead at 52-37 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter and were still up 62-48 at 4:06 to go, but ECA kept scrapping.
The Eagles got to within eight points several times in the final 2:30, though no closer than 67-60 at 35 seconds left.
“I was very pleased that we never quit, that we fought back,” Hibbard said. “We were really extending (the defense), and at times you’re gonna give up some stuff doing that, but we also have a quick team, did force some big turnovers, which was exciting and helped us get back in it a little bit, but we also shot ourselves in the foot with some turnovers and a couple bad decisions when maybe we could’ve tightened it up a little more.”
ECA usual starter Noah Hunt and fellow junior forward Aaron Buckles each missed the game due to illness.
“It would’ve been nice to have their help,” Hibbard said, “but no excuses. We’ve got a big tournament this weekend (at Bethany Christian on Saturday), so I hope we’ve learned from some of these tough schools we’ve already played and that we come out, play hard, play well and get some momentum going.”
MISHAWAKA 71, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 63
ECA: Luke Burns 5-10 1-2 12, Matt Burns 1-3 2-4 4, Bryce Schrock 1-5 2-2 5, Bryce Coursen 7-11 4-4 22, Charlie Maxwell 2-6 3-6 7, Matthew Elmerick 3-8 1-2 8, Seth Jachimiak 1-4 0-0 2, Jacob Becker 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Bevier 0-0 1-2 1, Andrew Stevens 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 21-48 (.438) 14-22 (.636) 63.
MISHAWAKA: Alex Boggs 1-2 2-2 4, Caleb Williams 3-6 2-4 10, Donovan Snyder 3-8 0-0 8, Trent Johnson 3-11 7-10 14, Raheem Braiton 1-3 5-7 7, Maddux Yohe 3-2 2-3 8, Nick Hoopingarner 4-5 2-2 10, Latrell Franklin 1-2 8-10 10, Rickel Kinds 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas Yohe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 (.463) 28-38 (.737) 71.
ECA`15`14`8`26`—`63
Mishawaka`24`15`12`20`–`71
3-point goals: ECA (7-20) – Coursen 4-7, L. Burns 1-2, Schrock 1-4, Elmerick 1-6; Mishawaka (5-13) — Williams 2-2, Snyder 2-7, Johnson 1-3. Rebounds: ECA (27) — Coursen 5; Mishawaka (32) — Johnson 6, Hoopingarner 6. Assists: ECA (10) — L. Burns 3; Mishawaka (14) — Snyder 5. Steals: ECA (11) — Elmerick 4, L. Burns 3; Mishawaka (9) — Johnson 3. Total fouls: ECA 23, Mishawaka 17. Fouled out — M. Burns (4:51, 4Q), L. Burns (1:01, 4Q). Turnovers: ECA 17, Mishawaka 15. Records: ECA 1-5, Mishawaka 1-3.
Next: ECA vs. Lakeland Christian in second Bethany Christian Tourney semifinal Saturday, approximately 11:30 a.m.; Bremen at Mishawaka Friday.
JV: Mishawaka 60, ECA 44. Top scorers: Mishawaka — Lucas Yohe 23, Brendan Williams 12; ECA — Tony Maxwell 17, Jacob Becker 14. JV records: Mishawaka 3-1, ECA 3-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.