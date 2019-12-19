ELKHART — On a night they both posted lavish numbers, Yiesha Williams not only posted the ones exceeding the other half of Elkhart Central’s dynamic duo, but also posted a sheepish look when asked if she was as good when she was a freshman as Makaya Porter is.
“No way, she’s pretty good,” the Blue Blazer senior said of her ninth-grade teammate. “It wasn’t my main thing,” Williams added of basketball back then. “I really didn’t care for it as much as I do now. It was just something to do.”
These days, it’s something to dominate.
Williams – playing decidedly bigger than her 5-foot-8 frame – matched her career highs with 33 points and 20 rebounds, and stirred in five steals, as Central stormed past Elkhart Memorial 71-43 in possibly the last-ever girls basketball meeting between the soon-to-merge rivals Wednesday night at North Side Gym.
Porter, 5-8 as well, added 25 points, 13 rebounds and four steals.
“They’ve been the 1-2 punch every game and our team kind of goes as they go,” Central coach Will Coatie said of Williams and Porter, the top two scorers in Elkhart County at 22.6 and 21.5 points per outing now. “They lead the charge.”
On Wednesday, they led an absurdly effective, nearly perfect one during the first four minutes.
The Blazers (7-3) bolted to a 23-4 lead in the opening 3:57, with the Chargers calling two quick timeouts along the way.
Central hit 10 of its first 12 shots from the field and both its free throws during that spree, and wound up with a rapid-fire seven takeaways, primarily off its blend of zone presses.
Porter had eight of the early points and Williams six, but the Blazers’ other three starters all scored as well during that sprint to a 19-point spread.
“We set the tone with our defense,” Coatie said. “Our (pregame emphasis) was that we had to have some defensive intensity and get off to a fast start, and we got both those. Steals lead to scoring opportunities, and we got a lot of tips, a lot of steals, a lot of scoring opportunities.”
Memorial (3-8) got into a hole it never fully got out of, though the unyielding Chargers also got as close as 48-37 at 6:42 remaining in the fourth quarter thanks to a 13-3 run, before the Blazers re-flexed their superiority.
“We came nervous to this game,” Memorial coach Brent Curry said. “My girls were flat out nervous to play tonight and it showed at the very beginning. We knew that they have two outstanding players, and they were intimidating to my kids.
“They also have a team that all their players know their roles and play their roles well,” Curry added, “so hats off to them.”
Senior guard Julee Miller distributed nine assists to go with seven points and six rebounds for Central, which was sharp on back cuts and collected 16 assists overall.
“We say share the basketball,” Coatie said. “Our terminology is don’t let the ball stick, and what we mean by that is don’t hold it too long, keep moving. (Memorial) overplayed us a little bit and we struggled with that at first, but once we caught on with what we needed to do, the kids got some good looks off it.”
Sophomores De’Mour Watson and Mady Axsom, and senior Mya Reeves each scored 12 points for the Chargers, with the scrapping Reeves making six steals, the unrelenting Axsom draining three triples and Watson adding 11 rebounds.
“(Watson’s) by far our best player,” Curry said of the fluid, 5-foot-9 forward. “She needs a lot of work still, but she’s young and her upside is great. I’ve had a couple colleges ask me about her already. Whoever’s the coach when Elkhart becomes one school, they’re going to have a real promising player.”
In the meantime, Memorial and Central each turn attention back to their respective leagues.
The Chargers are 0-1 in the Northern Lakes Conference, which is still in the early stages of league play, and visit Concord (2-1) Saturday afternoon.
The Blazers are 6-0 in the bottlenecked Northern Indiana Conference, with Penn (5-0) also unbeaten and three other clubs having just one loss apiece. Central hosts South Bend St.
Joseph (5-1) Saturday night. The showdown with Penn comes Jan. 14 on the road.
“This is a great group,” Coatie said of his club, “because they continue to work hard every day to get better and help each other get better.”
ELKHART CENTRAL 71, ELKHART MEMORIAL 43
MEMORIAL: Allison Kinzer 1-1 1-4 3, De’Mour Watson 6-19 0-1 12, Mya Reeves 4-11 4-8 12, Mady Axsom 4-13 1-2 12, Shelby Weidner 1-4 1-2 3, Taylor Rohm 0-6 0-1 0, Hannah Goldsborough 0-0 1-2 1, Aniyah Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, Jalynn Gartner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-54 (.296) 8-20 (.400) 43.
CENTRAL: Yiesha Williams 14-24 5-9 33, Abbey Miller 2-8 0-0 4, Michaela Whitaker 1-3 0-0 2, Julee Miller 3-5 0-0 7, Makaya Porter 9-16 7-13 25, Daneen Swanson 0-5 0-0 0, Hannah Teich 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan Hurt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 (.453) 12-22 (.545) 71.
Memorial`9`7`17`10`—`43
Central`26`11`11`23`–`71
3-point goals: Memorial (3-20) – Axsom 3-9; Central (1-9) – J. Miller 1-2. Rebounds: Memorial (34) – Watson 11, Reeves 6. Central (54) – Williams 20, Porter 13, A. Miller 7. Assists: Memorial (6) – Weidner 2; Central (16) – J. Miller 9. Steals: Memorial (12) – Reeves 6, Axsom 3; Central (14) – Williams 5, Porter 4. Total fouls: Memorial 17, Central 18. Fouled out – Whitaker. Turnovers: Memorial 20, Central 19. Records: Memorial 3-8, Central 7-3.
JV: Central 29, Memorial 21. Top scorers: Central – Hannah Teich 7, Morgan Hurt 6; Memorial – Alexis Leonard 8, Jalynn Gartner 7.
