Elkhart Memorial's Mario Perez, Damian Vargas and Bryan Guerrero are among the boys soccer players selected to the All-Northern Lakes Conference first team.
Also making the team are Concord's Ariel DeLaPaz and Eric Reyes, Goshen's Kevin Cruz, Chris Lozano and Cesar Valdez, Northridge's Jacopo Verdolini, Brody Gust, Tanner Sallee, Cam Chappell and Carter Stoltzfus and NorthWood's Sebastian Guillen, Skyler Duerksen, Jerson Sanchez and Andre De freitas.
Selected as Co-Coach of the Year are NorthWood's Brad Duerksen and Warsaw's Frank Courtois.
ALL NLC-CONFERENCE
First Team
Concord: Ariel DeLaPaz, Eric Reyes
Elkhart Memorial: Mario Perez, Damian Vargas, Bryan Guerrero.
Goshen: Kevin Cruz, Chris Lozano, Cesar Valdez.
Northridge: Jacopo Verdolini, Brody Gust, Tanner Sallee,Cam Chappell, Carter Stoltzfus.
NorthWood: Sebastian Guillen, Skyler Duerksen, Jerson Sanchez, Andre de Freitas.
Plymouth: Selvin Pagoada.
Warsaw: Tedros Bereisman, Blake Burns, Jose Lara, Harrison Mevis, Jorge Rico
Wawasee: Niles Hodges.
Local Honorable Mention
Concord: Tyler Binkley. Memorial: Jared Garcia. Goshen: Cruz Garcia. Northridge: Cameron Graber, Drew Collins, Jamon Christner.
NorthWood: Trent Edwards, Cade Newcomer.
Final standings: Northridge 6-0-1, Warsaw 6-1, NorthWood 5-2, Goshen 4-3, Concord 2-3-2, Elkhart Memorial 1-4-2, Plymouth 1-5-1, Wawasee 0-7.
