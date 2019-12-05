Doherty resigns at Concord

DUNLAP — For the fourth time in five years, the Concord High School baseball team will have a new coach in the spring.
Concord athletic director Dave Preheim announced on Thursday that Pat Doherty has resigned his position after one season due to increasing time commitments as his full-time job.
“We’re sad to see Pat go, particularly since he was a Concord graduate and considers this his home school and community,” Preheim, said. “I know he hated to give it up, but his work responsibilities recently changed and will require him to travel much more. There was just no way he would be able to do both.
"People sometimes forget that all of our coaches have other jobs that they have to work coaching around. We hate to lose him, but know he needs to do what is best for his family. We certainly wish him the best!”
A search for a replacement will begin as soon as possible.
Doherty replaced Walter Lehman, who was also there for just one season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.