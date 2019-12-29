Devault repeats as champ

MISHAWAKA — Penn High's 285-pounder Yehezquel Devault was the lone local weight champion Saturday at the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational.
Devault improved to 20-0 after edging Holden Parsons from Indianapolis Cathedral, 1-0, in the finals. It's his second straight title at the event
Also in the championship round, Northridge's Ibrahim Khaoucha got pinned by Mishawaka's Jacob Laplace in 3:23. Khaoucha owns a 21-2 record.
NorthWood's Jake Lone finished third at 182. He owns an 18-2 record after upending Noah White from Columbus East, 3-2, in a third place match.
Local wrestlers that finished fourth were Penn's Ryan Purvis (113, 19-3 record), Northridge's Justin Puckett (120, 20-3) and Penn's Vince Sparrow (132, 17-5).
Indianapolis Cathedral was the team champion with 270 points. Penn finished sixth (126.5) and Northridge was eighth (115).
WRESTLING
AL SMITH INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Indianapolis Cathedral 270, Crown Point 218.5, Perry Meridian 170.5, Mishawaka 166, Chesterton 140, Penn 126.5, Hobart 115.5, Northridge 115, Columbus East 111, Merrillville 108, Zionsville 103, Carroll 99.5, Garrett 97, Wawasee 89, Bellmont 86, Bloomington South 82.5, Jimtown 76, FW Snider 74, Center Grove 73.5, Goshen 73.5, Prairie Heights 73, Lake Central 71.5, SB Riley 71.5, Peru 69, LaPorte 63, NorthWood 62, Lowell 61.5, Plymouth 57.5, Warsaw 47, Elkhart Central 39, SB Adams 39, Elkhart Memorial 30.
Championship round (local wrestlers)
195: Jacob Laplace (Mish) pinned Ibrahim Khaoucha (NR) 3:23. 285: Yehezquel Devault (Penn) def. Holden Parsons (Indy Cath) 1-0.
Third place matches (local wrestlers)
113: Logan Frazier (Crown Pt) won by maj. dec. over Ryan Purvis (Penn) 11-3. 120: Malik Hall (Merr) def. Justin Puckett (NR) SV-1 8-3. 132: Reakus Shelton (FWS) def. Vince Sparrow (Penn) 8-7 (OT). 182: Jake Lone (NW) def. Noah White (CE) 3-2.
Other local wrestlers (top eight)
113: Nick Olson (Goshen, 6th). 132: Rasheek Bonds (Goshen, 6th); Ethan Eberhart (Jimtown, 8th). 145: Landon Buchanan (Jimtown, 7th). 160: Jacob Werts (Jimtown, 8th). 170: Clayton Lundy (Memorial, 8th). 195: Ben Kahl (Penn, 7th); Kaleb Kilmer (Goshen, 8th). 220: Sea Davis (Central, 5th). 285: Rhent Addis (Northridge, 6th); Jose Rosales (Goshen, 7th).
