MISHAWAKA — Derek Derda flexed his muscles for Penn, figuratively and literally, with those efforts putting a suffocating squeeze on a momentary Concord comeback as the Kingsmen rolled to a 52-31 boys high school basketball victory Friday night at the Palace.
The Minutemen had just followed up a disastrous first quarter that left them in a 15-3 hole by beginning to creep closer in the second at 17-11.
That’s when Derda took over. The 6-foot-1 senior forward went coast-to-coast for a basket off a blocked shot by Tobias Patton, then slammed home a break-away score off a steal and feed by Jayden Dorster.
That’s also when he mixed in his flex, similar to a move featured during Penn’s video introductions.
“Just trying to keep the whole team up and excited and together and playing hard,” Derda said. “We just need to keep the energy high.”
It worked.
The Kingsmen (2-2) wound up with the final 10 points of the second period for a 27-11 halftime lead.
Concord (0-5) never got closer than 15 after that and trailed by as many as 22 in the fourth quarter.
Derda scored a game-high 15 points with 7-of-13 shooting from the field and five rebounds. Carter Hickey added 12 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Patton completed a triumvirate of senior production, with nine points, six boards and two blocks.
“Derek Derda is playing so well inside for us,” Penn coach Al Rhodes said. “He had a tough (opener) against Carroll, but has bounced back with three really solid games. He’s playing within himself, scoring around 16 a game, is guarding well inside and is rebounding tough. I’ve been proud of him.”
Derda was proud of his freshman teammate, promising point guard Markus Burton.
Burton set a hawking and darting tone for the Kingsmen right away, winding up with more steals in the first quarter than Concord had points – four to three. He finished with a whopping seven steals to go with six points and three assists despite sitting out virtually all of the second quarter with two fouls.
“He’s the glue to our team,” Derda said of Burton. “He keeps us together and I’ve never seen him not go hard on defense. It’s really nice to have him up top stopping every drive.”
“Markus is an outstanding talent,” Rhodes assessed. “I don’t judge point guards by points, but his combination of points and assists as he grows will be something to see, and he’s a great defender now. He really hounds the other guy.”
That hounding helped produce yet another lean night for the Minutemen offense, which is averaging just 32.0 points and hasn’t scored more than 34.
“The scoreboard’s not showing it, but we’re getting better,” said Concord coach Derrick DeShone, who started three sophomores and two juniors, and whose lone starter back from last season, Jack D’Arcy, is just a sophomore now.
“They’re slowly adjusting to the speed of the game,” DeShone said. “Offense is going to be a struggle, and we’ve said that, but some of the shots will fall as we get more confidence, get a better feel for each other and get a better feel for the speed of a varsity game. We’re building right now and we’re not gonna take shortcuts.”
Junior Payton Fish and sophomore Zaven Koltoookian scored eight points each for the Minutemen, with Fish adding a game-high seven rebounds.
After committing nine turnovers in the first quarter, Concord committed just six more the rest of the way, but the Minutemen never got untracked on their shooting, finishing at 29% from the field to Penn’s 48%.
“I can’t fault our effort,” DeShone said. “I thought we played really hard and with more confidence, which is a good sign, because Penn and Warsaw are the two most physical teams we’ll play all year, and our kids didn’t back down, not that I would expect them to, but our bodies held up better than I anticipated with mostly sophomores and juniors against mostly juniors and seniors.”
PENN 52, CONCORD 31
CONCORD: Payton Fish 3-9 2-3 8, Amarion Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Zaven Koltookian 3-5 2-5 8, Gavin Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Jack D’Arcy 1-7 1-2 3, Braedon Taylor 3-10 0-0 6, Griffin Swartout 1-1 0-0 2, Paxton Starrett 0-4 1-2 1, Andres Dixon 0-1 0-0 0, Anthony Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-41 (.293) 6-12 (.500) 31.
PENN: Tobias Patton 4-7 0-1 9, Derek Derda 7-13 1-2 15, Carter Hickey 5-9 0-1 12, Evan Groves 0-3 0-0 0, Markus Burton 3-6 0-0 6, Casey Shultz 2-5 0-0 4, Joe Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Jayden Doster 0-0 0-0 0, Caleb Fischer 0-0 2-2 2, Gabriel Gatete 1-1 0-0 2, Seamus Penney 0-1 0-0 0, Cole Wojciechowski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 (.479) 3-7 (.429) 52.
Concord`3`8`13`7`—`31
Penn`15`12`15`10`–`52
3-point goals: Concord (1-12) – Smith 1-2; Penn (3-13) — Hickey 2-6, Patton 1-1. Rebounds: Concord (28) — Fish 7. Penn (31) — Patton 6, Hickey 6, Shultz 6. Assists: Concord (8) — D’Arcy 2, Taylor 2; Penn (12) — Hickey 3, Groves 3, Burton 3. Steals: Concord (2) — Smith, Dixon; Penn (10) — Burton 7. Total fouls: Concord 12, Penn 13. Fouled out — none. Turnovers: Concord 15, Penn 11. Records: Concord 0-5, Penn 2-2.
Next: SB Washington at Penn Thursday; Concord vs. Elkhart Memorial Friday at North Side Gym.
JV: Penn 46, Concord 18. Top scorers: Penn — DelRontay Haywood 15, Cole Wojciechowski 10; Concord — Anthony Roberts 6. JV records: Penn 3-1, Concord 2-3.
