Concord sets practice times

DUNLAP — Concord High School fall athletic teams will begin practices Monday, August 5, except for girls golf which begins today.

All athletes must have a physical dated after April 1, 2019 on file in the high school athletic office to begin practices.

The following is a list of fall sports and initial practice information.

Football: August 5 9:00 – 11:00 AM at the football locker room

Volleyball: August 5 9:00 – 11:30 AM and 12:30 – 3:00 at Concord Junior High

Boys Cross Country: August 5 4:00 – 5:30 PM at Ox Bow Park Fisherman’s Camp Shelter

Girls Cross Country: August 5 4:00 – 5:30 PM at Ox Bow Park

Boys Soccer: August 5 8:00 – 10:00 AM at the soccer field

Girls Soccer: August 5 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the soccer field

Boys Tennis: August 5 3:30 – 5:30 PM at the tennis courts

Girls Golf: August 2 8:00 – 10:00 AM at Bent Oak Golf Course

 

