Concord sets practice times

DUNLAP — Concord High School fall athletic teams will begin practices Monday, August 5, except for girls golf which begins today.
All athletes must have a physical dated after April 1, 2019 on file in the high school athletic office to begin practices.
The following is a list of fall sports and initial practice information.
Football: August 5 9:00 – 11:00 AM at the football locker room
Volleyball: August 5 9:00 – 11:30 AM and 12:30 – 3:00 at Concord Junior High
Boys Cross Country: August 5 4:00 – 5:30 PM at Ox Bow Park Fisherman’s Camp Shelter
Girls Cross Country: August 5 4:00 – 5:30 PM at Ox Bow Park
Boys Soccer: August 5 8:00 – 10:00 AM at the soccer field
Girls Soccer: August 5 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the soccer field
Boys Tennis: August 5 3:30 – 5:30 PM at the tennis courts
Girls Golf: August 2 8:00 – 10:00 AM at Bent Oak Golf Course
