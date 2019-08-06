Concord, NorthWood claim titles

Just one day into the 2019 girls high school golf season, both Concord and NorthWood have won titles.
Led by medalist Gracie Tucker, Concord won the Goshen Invitational, posting a score of 375 at Maplecrest to best second place Marian by 26 strokes. Lauren Boessler shot a 92 and Evelyn Theinert had a 93 to back Tucker for the Minutemen.
Tucker beat Marian's Rosa Tripple in a playoff to win medalist honors. Elkhart Memorial's Courtney King came home with an 86, just one shot behind Tucker and Tripple.
At the Lafayette Harrison Invitational, ninth-ranked NorthWood placed all five golfers in the top 10 and cruised to the team title, beating second place Crown Point 312-330.
Sophomore Cybil Stillson as the medalist for the day with a 72 at Coyote Crossing. Classmate Breana Goss' 78 placed her in second place in the tournament.
GIRLS GOLF
GOSHEN INVITATIONAL
At Maplecrest CC
Team scores: Concord 375, Marian 401, Fairfield 414, Elkhart Memorial 419, Lakeland 442, Goshen 443, Elkhart Central 479, Mishawaka 485.
Concord: Gracie Tucker 85, Lauren Boessler 92, Evelyn Theinert 93, Gabby Sponseller 105, Rayna Boessler 110.
Fairfield: Jalee Nunemaker 92, Hannah Dervin 99, Trinity Ruiz 106, Chloe Dell 117, Ashlynn Yoder 136.
Elkhart Memorial: Courtney King 86, Lily Ball 95, Morgan Kast 116, Mady Axsom 122, Brooklyn Jensen 125.
Goshen: McKenna Cripe 107, Estella Borden 109, Lauren Murphy 113, Maya Narayan 114, Jenna VanderWey 125.
Elkhart Central: Brooke Watson 93, Katie Fraser 113, Alexia Cormer 136, Grace Robinson 137.
LAFAYETTE HARRISON INVITATIONAL
At Coyote Crossing
Team scores: NorthWood 312, Crown Point I 330, Lafayette Harrison 358, Lafayette Jefferson 365, Crown Point II 368, Kokomo 387, West Lafayette 392, Logansport 398, Plymouth 403, Twin Lakes 407, McCutcheon 407.
NorthWood: Cybil Stillson 72 (medalist), Breanna Goss 78 (2nd), Kirsten Schrock 84 (7th), Makenna Gall 87 (9th), Delaney Davis 90 (10th).
