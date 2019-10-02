DUNLAP — It will be Concord against Northridge in the title match of the Concord Boys Tennis Sectional on Thursday.
The Minutemen, looking for their fourth straight sectional title, cruised into the finals by beating Elkhart Memorial, 5-0.
Meanwhile, after earning three points quickly, Northridge moved into the finals by topping Elkhart Central, 4-1. Matt DeShone earned the only win for the Blue Blazers, that coming at No. 3 Singles.
The final match is set for 5 p.m. The Raiders beat Concord 3-2 earlier this season.
At other local sites, Penn cruised past Mishawaka 5-0 to move into the finals against South Bend Adams at the Penn Sectional
And at NorthWood, Goshen edged Bethany Christian 3-2, to reach Thursday's semifinals against Jimtown.
CONCORD TENNIS SECTIONAL
CONCORD 5, ELKHART MEMORIAL 0
Singles: Bryson Schrock def. Brad Walker 6-0, 6-4. Mitchell Whitehead def. Luke Leazenby 6-1, 6-0. Nathan Schraw defeated Kameron Kast 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Gavin Smith / Kayden Cain defeated Nathan Schwalm / Zachary O’Leana 6-2, 6-3 Thomas Burkert/Brayden Newburn defeated Ethan Leazenby/Garrett Culp 6-1, 6-2.
NORTHRIDGE 4, ELKHART CENTRAL 1
Singles: Gabe Rodino (N) def. Giovanni Deiana 6-1, 6-1. Grant Martin (N) def. Spencer Dexter 6-4, 6-1. Matt DeShone (C) def. Cameron Henry 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: Evan Nay/Aaron Cripe (N) def. Josh Reid/Alexx Dreamer 6-4, 6-2. Collin Seegert/Cole Miller (N) def. Grant Brekke/Francis Yeakey 6-2, 6-0.
