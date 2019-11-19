Concord honors its fall athletes

DUNLAP — Concord Higih School has selected its fall sports award winners.
The mental attitude award winners for the Minutemen were were Nathan Schraw (boys tennis), Brandon Amaya (boys soccer), Kendal Swartout (girls soccer), Bailei Mayo and Macie Swinehart (volleyball), Bella Sponseller and Evelyn Theinert (girls golf), Jake Searer (boys cross country), Stephany Claudio (girls cross country) and Jacob Creek (football).
CONCORD AWARDS
Boys tennis: Honorary captains - Bryson Schrock, Gavin Smith. Mental attitude - Nathan Schraw. Most improved - Mitchell Whitehead. Most Valuable - Schraw, Schrock. Most wins doubles - Kayden Cain, Smith. Most wins singles - Schraw.
Boys soccer: Honorary captains - Tyler Binkley, Ariel DeLaPaz, Caleb Repaich, Eric Reyes. Defensive award - Reyes. Offensive award - DeLaPaz. Mental attitude - Brandon Amaya. Midfield award -Eusebio Espinoza.
Girls soccer: Honorary captains - Lauren Pollock, Kendal Swartout, Kyler Wallace. Defensive award - Pollock. Offensive award - Jada Swanson. Menal attitude - Swartout. Midfield award - Rylee Brenneman. Most improved - Emily DeFreese.
Volleyball: Honorary captain - Emmie Eakins. Best blocker - Ella Norwood. Best defensive player - Allie Moss. Best offensive player - Sophia Trout. Best server - Moss. Mental attitude - Bailei Mayo, Macie Swinehart.
Girls golf: Honorary captain - Lauren Boessler. Low average - Boessler. Mental attitude - Bella Sponseller, Evelyn Theinert. Most improved - Rayna Boessler, Gracie Tucker.
Boys cross country: Honorary captains - Will Nicoson, Luke Owings, Noah Wright. Mental attitude - Jake Searer. Most valuable - Owings.
Girls cross country: Honorary captains - Paola Martinez, Sydney Simon. Mental attitude - Stephany Claudio. Most valuable - Summer Cooper.
Football: Honorary captains - Spencer Arnold, Ethan Cain, Roemello Moon, Carter Neveraski, Drew Smeltzer. Defensive lineman award - Colton Barton. Defensive player award - Spencer Arnold. Offensive lineman/Tight end award - Drew Smeltzer. Offensive player award - Cain, Neveraski. Mental attitude - Jacob Creek. Most valuable special teams player - Ariel DeLaPaz.
Football cheerleading: Honorary captain - Garcia Cortes (Varsity). Most improved - Elena Gabba (JV), Taiylor Sampers (Freshmen). Most spirited: Samantha Allen, Madison Copsey (varsity). Most valuable - Madison Donat (Varsity).
