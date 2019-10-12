Concord handles weather and Northridge

DUNLAP — Concord totaled only 152 yards Friday in its Northern Lakes Conference football game against Northridge.
But that's all the yardage the No. 8-ranked (Class 5A) Minutemen needed to post a 10-0 win over the Raiders.
Rain, wind and the cold temperatures held down both offenses, as Northridge finished with only 45 yards.
"What a mess," said Concord football coach Craig Koehler, whose team improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the NLC. "In a game like this you just want to get a win and get out of here. We played well enough to win. You're not going to get style points in a game like this.
"Obviously, we played really well defensively. On our sidelines it didn't feel like (Northridge) was going to get anything going (offensively)."
"I can tell you we were ready to play. Our kids came out in miserable conditions and I could tell in stretch and flex that we were ready to roll."
There were 13 punts in the game, six fumbles (two lost), an interception, 16 penalties, two missed field goals and a blocked punt.
The blocked punt set up the lone touchdown of the game in the second quarter.
Concord had the ball at Northridge's eight yard line after blocking a Logan Hooley punt. Three plays later, Carter Neveraski scored on a two-yard run to give the Minutemen a 7-0 lead with 11:55 left in the second quarter.
"It was a field position game for that first touchdown," said Northridge coach Tom Wogomon, whose team fell to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the NLC.
"We just couldn't get anything going on the offensive end. The field conditions were sloppy for both offenses."
To try to ignite his offense, Wogomon used the duo of Oliver Eveler and Jett Gott at quarterback. Northridge finished without a completion on its nine pass attempts.
"We needed to get a little bit of an outside speed presence and Jett is a little quicker and a little more shiftier," Wogomon said.
Concord extended its lead to 10-0 with 5:38 left in third quarter after getting a 38-yard field goal from Ariel DeLaPaz. Setting up the field goal was a 31-yard completion from quarterback Ethan Cain to Amarion Moore, which gave Concord the ball at Northridge's 12 yard line.
DeLaPaz missed a 34-yard field goal in the first half and a 22-yarder in the second half.
A bad snap on a Northridge punt set up the 22-yard field goal, as Concord got the ball at the Raiders' 37-yard line after tackling the punter.
One of the few players that could gain some traction on the muddy and slippery field was Neveraski, who finished with 99 yards rushing on 26 carries.
"The positive thing was that when we needed to get a couple first downs during the game we were able to hit some runs, which was encouraging," Koehler said. "Probably the difference in the game was Neveraski."
Northridge finished with only four first downs, compared to 10 for Concord. The Raiders never reached the red zone, as their deepest penetration was to the Minutemen's 30. A 40-yard kickoff return set up that field position. Northridge's longest play was a 14-yard run by Gott, which came during the visitors final drive of the game.
"We came out two weeks ago against NorthWood (a 34-14 Panthers win) and they slapped us around pretty well. We challenged our guys against (Concord) once we understood what kind of conditions we were going to be in. We didn't want to play club football. We wanted to make sure that we played Northridge football. We played hard tonight."
Concord needs a win next Friday at home against Warsaw and loss by Plymouth at NorthWood to gain a share of the conference championship.
"We'll find out how good are defense is when we have to defend that stuff (from Warsaw)," Koehler said.
"We certainly have to evaluate our kickoff team. We have to do a better job of covering kicks. That was Northridge's best offense. What's crazy is that we've covered kicks well all year."
CONCORD 10, NORTHRIDGE 0
Scoring By Quarters
Northridge`0`0`0`0`—`0
Concord`0`7`3`0`—`10
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
C — Carter Neveraski 2 run; Ariel DeLaPaz kick; 11:55.
Third Quarter
C — DeLaPaz 38 field goal; 5:38.
Team Statistics
`NR`Con
Rush yards`45`106
Pass yards`0`46
Total yards`45`152
First downs`4`10
Fumbles-lost`4-1`2-1
Had intercepted`0`1
Penalties-yds`8-40`8-55
Individual Leaders
Northridge: Rushing — Jett Gott 11-30, Caid Lacey 9-7. Passing — Oliver Eveler 0-7, Gott 0-2. Interceptions — Zack Howey. Sacks — Howey, Andrew Lockwood.
Concord: Rushing — Carter Neveraski 26-99, Jamyris Rice 4-18, Roemello Moon 3-16. Passing — Ethan Cain 4-11-46 (1 int.). Receiving — Neveraski 2-12, Amarion Moon 1-31. Fumble recoveries — Grayson Mast. Sacks — Colton Barton.
