ELKHART — In the second half Saturday against Chesterton, Elkhart Memorial starting showing the effects of playing its third game in five days.
The Trojans broke open a close game by going on a 15-2 run in the middle of the third quarter into the fourth. That stretch sparked Chesterton to a 65-49 non-conference win over the Crimson Chargers at North Side Gym.
Memorial faced a 52-41 deficit with 7:20 left in the game after that run by the Trojans. The Crimson Chargers wouldn't get any closer than seven points the rest of the game.
"(Chesterton) got to the bucket and got some easy shots," said Memorial coach Kyle Sears about the run. "I think we started to run out of gas a little bit. It's our third game of the week."
Throughout the game, the Trojans were able to consistently make baskets from the field and free-throw line. Chesterton shot 56-percent (23-of-41) from the field and 80-percent (16-of-20) from the line. The Trojans made all six of their free throws during the 15-2 stretch.
"It's obviously huge when you're on the road," said Chesterton coach Marc Urban about making free throws. "You've got to knock them down to seal the deal.
"I thought we had an advantage inside and we did a good job of throwing it down there. We played to our strengths and that's a credit to our guys."
Doing the most damage inside for the Trojans was Grace College recruit Jake Wadding. The 6-foot-5 forward, who is one of two returning starters from last year's sectional championship team, finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Wadding's great board work helped the Trojans finish with a 33-21 rebounding advantage. Chesterton outrebounded Memorial, 20-8, in the second half. Four offensive rebounds eventually led to a basket from 6-5 Tyler Vanderwoude, which gave the visitors a 47-41 lead with 1:30 left in the third quarter.
"I was proud of the way we rebounded down the stretch," Urban said.
Answering Chesterton's efficient offense became difficult for Memorial in the second half. The Crimson Chargers shot only 32-percent from the field (9-of-28) over the final 16 minutes. In the fourth quarter, Memorial missed 10 of its 13 shots and for the game, the hosts went only 3-of-4 at the foul line.
"Some of our inexperience was showing a little bit," Sears said. "We're going through some growing pains and we're going to continue to. It's all part of the process. Some of the looks weren't terrible. We had some point-blank layups that were there. We've just got to finish them. It could be legs. It could be a lot of things. We're getting after it. We just have to sharpen some things up."
Having starters Brandon Brooks and Malachi Emmons pick up their third foul two minutes into the third quarter didn't help matters for Memorial.
"When you've got to manage around foul trouble it always makes things a little bit more difficult," Sears said. "We just continue to keep talking to them about playing defense without fouling. They'll get better at it as we keep going."
Four made 3-pointers in the second quarter-two each from D'Arjon Lewis and Brackton Miller-helped Memorial trail only 32-28 at halftime.
Lewis, who usually starts, came off the bench to score 14 points. His basket game Memorial its last lead of the game at 39-37 with 4:07 left in the third quarter.
"Just was a coach's decision tonight," Sears said about why Lewis didn't start.
Titus Rodgers scored 15 points to lead the Crimson Chargers, who fell to 3-2.
"They've got the size and the quickness," Sears said. "Wadding isn't the only one that's big. They've got a lot of good size. We battled hard all night long. I think we just ran out of gas a little bit in that third quarter."
CHESTERTON 65, ELKHART MEMORIAL 49
CHESTERTON: Jake Wadding 5 9-11 19, Alex Schmidt 3 3-3 10, Jake Warren 3 0-0 6, Sean Elliott 1 1-2 3, Travis Grayson 7 3-4 17, Tyler Vanderwoude 2 0-0 4, Charlie Eaton 0 0-0 0, Luke Lombardini 1 0-0 3, Chris Mullen 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23-41 (.560), 16-20 (.800), 65.
MEMORIAL: Brandon Brooks 2 0-0 4, Malachi Emmons 2 0-0 4, Damarion Anderson 3 0-0 6, Titus Rodgers 5 3-4 15, Brackton Miller 2 0-0 6, D'Arjon Lewis 6 0-0 14, LaShawn Brown 0 0-0 0, Rodney Gates 0 0-0 0, Collin Baer 0 0-0 0, Jacob Marley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-54 (.370), 3-4 (.750), 49.
Chesterton`16`16`18`15`—`65
Memorial`14`14`13`8`—`49
3-point goals: Chesterton (3) - Schmidt, Lombardini, Mullen; Memorial (6) - Miller 2, Lewis 2, Rodgers 2. Rebounds: Chesterton (33) - Wadding 14; Memorial (21) - Anderson 5, Brooks 4, Miller 4. Assists: Chesterton (9) - Grayson 3, Wadding 3; Memorial (12) - Rodgers 5, Lewis 3. Turnovers: Chesterton 12, Memorial 13. Steals: Chesterton (6) - Schmidt 2, Grayson 2; Memorial (10) - Lewis 2, Miller 2, Rodgers 2, Anderson 2. Total fouls: Chesterton 11, Memorial 16. Records: Chesterton 4-0, Memorial 3-2. JV: Chesterton 57, Memorial 34.
