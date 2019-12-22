Elkhart Memorial put on a furious rally in the fourth quarter Saturday before eventually falling to Valparaiso, 74-69, in non-conference boys basketball action.
The Crimson Chargers, who fell to 4-3, outscored the Vikings, 28-19, in the final quarter.
Brackton Miller scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Memorial. D'Arjon Lewis added 17 and Damarion Anderson had 11.
Memorial played without starting guard Titus Rodgers, who was sick.
A 24-14 edge in the third quarter helped Valparaiso open up a 55-41 lead to start the fourth.
The Vikings, who improved to 5-1, shot 60-percent from the field (25-of-42) and were 20-of-30 from the free-throw line.
• PENN 85, MICHIGAN CITY 77: The Kingsmen rallied from a 12 point deficit in the second half to force overtime, but were then outscored 13-5 in the extra period and lost the non-conference battle.
Derek Derda led Penn with 28 points, while Markus Burton added 14 points and Joe Smith 10.
• FAIRFIELD 48, HAMILTON 28: The Falcons raced to a 15-4 first quarter lead and improved to 2-1 in the Northeast Corner Conference on Friday night.
Senior Nolin Sharick scored 11 points and Cade Gall added 10 to lead Fairfield to the victory. Sharick also had six rebounds, five assists and three steals in the game.
VALPARAISO 74, ELKHART MEMORIAL 69
MEMORIAL: D'Arjon Lewis 17, Collin Baer 0, Brackton Miller 23, Rodney Gates 0, Jacob Marley 0, Lashawn Brown 0, Damarion Anderson 11 Malachi Emmons 9, Brandon Brooks 9. Totals 24 13-18 69.
VALPARAISO: Mason Smith 7, Colton Jones 9, Breece Walls 2, Grant Comstock 7, Tommy Cavanaugh 0, Brandon Mack 13, CJ Opperman 12, Rowland Sorrick 0, Mason Jones 12, Cooper Jones 12. Totals: 25 20-30 74.
Memorial`12`15`14`28`—`69
Valparaiso`17`14`24`19`—`74
3-point goals: Memorial (8) – Miller 5, Lewis 2, Emmons; Valpo (4) – Mack 3, Opperman. Total fouls: Memorial 21, Valpo 15. Turnovers: Memorial 11, Valpo 19. Rebounds: Memorial (17) – Brooks 5; Valpo (34) – C. Jones 11. Records: Memorial 4-3, Valpo 5-1.
MICHIGAN CITY 85, PENN 77
PENN: Carter Hickey 9, Markus Burton 14, Joe Smith 10, Jayden Doster 0, Evan Groves 4, Derek Derda 28, Tobias Patton 6, Casey Shultz 6, Caleb Fisher 0.
MICHIGAN CITY: Dez’Mand Hawkins 9, Tahari Watson 21, Omarion Hatch 4, Donye’ Grant 2, Jalen Bullock 0, Jamie Hodges Jr. 17, Evan Bush 12, Jose Jenkins Jr. 5, Caron McKinney 13.
Penn`17`12`21`22`5`—`77
Michigan City`18`22`15`17`13`—`85
3-point goals: Penn (10) – Hickey 3, Derda 2, Smith 2, Burton, Groves 1, Patton; Michigan City (8) – Watson 5, McKinney, Hawkins, Bush.
FRIDAY
FAIRFIELD 48, HAMILTON 28
FAIRFIELD: Holden Blosser 0, Justin Bontrager 7, Braedon Helms 0, Bryce Hunsberger 2, Dalton Cripe 4, Casey Murray 0, Riley Behles 4, Nolin Sharick 11, Braylon Chupp 0, Cade Gall 10, Bryce Willard 0, Owen Miller 8, Lincoln Penrose 2. Totals: 18 6-6 48.
HAMILTON: Isiah Geiselman 6, Caleb Lepper 2, Eli McNaughton 6, Matt Cobb 0, Ryan Cool 2, Alex Thain 12, Caleb Creager 0, Lee Reid 0, Jackson Stuckey 0, Ty Ritter 0. Totals: 11 5-9 28.
Fairfield`15`13`7`13`—`48
Hamilton`4`4`5`15`—`28
3-point goals: Fairfield (6) - Gall 2, Miller 2, Sharick, Bontrager; Hamilton (1) - Creager. Rebounds: Fairfield (23) - Sharick 6, Bontrager 5; Hamiton (6). Assists: Fairfield (14) - Sharick 5; Hamilton (5) - Thain 3. Steals: Fairfield (7) - Sharick 3; Hamilton (9) - Thain 4, McNaughton 3. Totals fouls: Fairfield 10, Hamilton 9. Fouled out: none. Records: Fairfield 2-4 (2-1 NECC), Hamilton 0-8 (0-3 NECC). JV: Fairfield 43, Hamilton 7.
