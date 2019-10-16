Elkhart Central freshman girls soccer player Savannah Tully has been selected to the All-Northern Indiana Conference North Division First Team.
Other local players on the team are Penn's Sydney Egendoerfer and Kayla Leady.
Making the second team is Penn's Ellie Hague and among the players on the honorable mention team are Elkhart Central's Elley Kuehne and Penn's Kelsi Carrico.
Egendoerfer was named the conference MVP and Phil DePauw from St. Joseph was named the Coach of the Year.
