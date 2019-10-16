Elkhart Central's Bryan Ramirez has been selected to the All-Northern Indiana Conference North Division first team for boys soccer.
Other local players on the first team are Penn's Charles Furry, Max Bender and Jacob Eshowsky.
Elkhart Central's Naieem Bean and Penn's David Ross made the second team, while honorable mention members are Elkhart Central's Nathan Byrd and Penn's Kyle Van Ooteghem.
The NIC MVP was Marian's Michael Baughman and selected as Coach of the Year was Marian's Ben Householter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.