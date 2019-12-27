Central's Davis two wins away from title

MISHAWAKA — Seven local wrestlers have advanced int Saturday's semifinal round of the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational at Mishawaka High School.
Among those wrestlers is Elkhart Central 220-pounder Sea Davis. Davis improved to 18-2 on the year after edging Northridge's Omar Khaoucha, 3-2, in the quarterfinals on Friday. Davis will face Indianapolis Cathedral's David Guhl in the semifinals. Guhl owns a 13-1 record.
Northridge, which is in fifth place with 94 points, advanced two wrestlers into the semis. Still alive for an individual championship are 120-pounder Justin Puckett and 195-pounder Ibrahim Khaoucha. Both recorded pins in the quarterfinal round. The 19-1 Puckett will face 15-0 Zeke Seltzer from Cathedral in the semis. Khaoucha will take a 20-1 record into today's semifinal match against Warsaw's Brock Hueber, who is 20-0.
NorthWood's Jake Lone, who recorded a pin in the 182-pound quarterfinals, will take a 16-1 record into the semifinal match against Joseph Walker from Mishawaka, who stands at 9-0.
At 132, Goshen's Rasheek Bonds will take a 20-0 mark into his semifinal match against Center Grove's Hayden Watson. It will be a battle of unbeatens as Watson is 19-0.
Penn's Yehezquel DeVault is two wins away from a second straight 285-pound invitational title. DeVault, who's 20-0, faces Mishawaka's Jonathan Thomas in the semifinals. Thomas is 14-1.
Another Kingsmen looking for a title is 132-pounder Vince Sparrow. Sparrow is 16-3 as he gets ready for his semifinal match against 16-1 Jesse Mendez, who's from Crown Point.
Indianapolis Cathedral stands in first place with 152 points, while Northridge is fifth with 94.
AL SMITH INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Indianapolis Cathedral 152, Crown Point 119.5, Mishawaka 107, Perry Meridian 100.5, Northridge 94, Chesterton 92, Penn 91.5, Columbus East 90, Bloomington South 85.5, Merrillville 83, Hobart 81.5, Carroll 79.5, Garrett 75, Zionsville 72, Jimtown 71, Wawasee 68, Goshen 67.5, Bellmont 63.5, Lake Central 63.5, SB Riley 62, Center Grove 61.5, Peru 60, LaPorte 57, Prairie Heights 56, FW Snider 54, NorthWood 53, Lowell 48, Warsaw 42, Elkhart Central 37, Plymouth 36.5, SB Adams 31, Elkhart Memorial 30.
Quarterfinals (area wrestlers)
120: Justin Puckett (NR) pinned Sebastian Cortez (LC) 6:00. 132: Vince Sparrow (Penn) def. Reakus Shelton (Snider) 4-0; Rasheek Bonds (Gos) def. Collin Ruemler (NR) 9-2. 182: Jake Lone (NW) pinned Drake Buchanan (CG) 1:02. 195: Ibrahim Khaoucha (NR) pinned Kaleb Gilmer (Gos) 1:00. 220: Sea Davis (EC) def. Omar Khaoucha (NR) 4-3. 285: Yehezquel DeVault (Penn) pinned Jose Rosales (Gos) 2:55.
