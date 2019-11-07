Central fall athletes honored

ELKHART — Elkhart Central HIgh School handed out awards for it's fall athletes on Wednesday evening.
Chosen as mental attitude winners were Elley Kuehne (girls soccer), Bryan Ramirez (boys soccer), Michaela Whitaker (volleyball), Marcus Rodriguez (boys cross country), Alonda Garcia (girls cross country), Katie Fraser (girls golf) and Elly Malloy and Haley Easterday (cheer).
Football winners will be named when the season is complete.
ELKHART CENTRAL AWARDS
Girls soccer: Mental attitude - Elley Kuehne. MVP - Kelsey Stone. Captain - Stone, Kuehne. Most improved - Harmony Whitaker. Offensive MVP - Macy Metcalf. Defensive MVP - Savannah Tully. JV offensive MVP - Sonia Gutierrez-Gomez. JV defensive MVP - Samantha Avila. Most improved - Daisy Ortiz-Botello.
Boys soccer: Mental attitude - Bryan Ramirez. MVP - Ramirez. Captain -Ramirez. Most improved - Max Samuels. Defensive MVP - Nathan Byrd. Midfield MVP - German Mendivil. Offensive MVP - Naieem Bean. Utility player - Bayron Garay.
Volleyball: Mental attitude - Michaela Whitaker. MVP - Maddie Grimes. Captain - Grimes. Varsity offensive - Hannah Teich. Varsity defensive - Shawna Foulk. JV offensive - Makaya Porter. JV defensive - Danielle Garcia. Freshman offensive - Kate York. Freshman defensive - Genesis Ramirez.
Boys cross country: Mental attitude - Marcus Rodriguez. MVP - Jose Quinones. Captain - Sergio DeLaCruz, Luis Perez, Ty Windy, Jose Quinones. Most improved - Matteo Vargas, Logan Mann. Rookie of the Year - Zane Lightfoot. Freshmen award - Jacob Windy. Sophomore award - Connor Willis. Junior award - Henry Castro.
Girls cross country: Mental attitude - Alonda Garcia. MVP - Lauren Dibley, Alondra Garcia, Irie Roll. Captain - Anaka Vargas. Most improved - Adley Keim. Rookie of the year - Lizie Quintano. Toughness award - Brooke Richardson, Emma Hodges. Junior award - Irie Roll.
Girls golf: Mental attitude - Katie Fraser. Lowest average - Brooke Watson. Blazer award - Virtue Nyarko. Most improved - Grace Robinson, Mikayla Sanford. Coaches award - Alexia Comer, Maria Mitchell.
Cheer: Mental attitude - Elly Malloy, Haley Easterday. MVP - Lanie Cooper, Ellie Dobson. Captain - Avrey Snyder, Dobson. Varsity most spirited - Jenna Krieg. Varsity most improved - Henry Gatzmeyer.
