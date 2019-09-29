ELKHART — It was a breezy Saturday evening at Rice Field, though the strongest breeze of all may have been Mishawaka football coach Keith Kinder’s exhale after his Cavemen survived previously undefeated Elkhart Central’s comeback.
Mishawaka built a 22-3 lead by late in the third quarter – a gap that could’ve suggested the end of any suspense when up against a team with the Cavemen’s renowned ball-control stature – but the Blue Blazers answered with two touchdowns and even had possession with a chance to go ahead in the fourth quarter before finally falling 22-17.
“I never felt that, no way,” Kinder said of whether 22-3 implied any comfort. “With (Mark) Brownlee and (Dominic Davis), they’re one play away from being back in the game, and they proved it. As I told (Blazer coach Josh Shattuck), what validates that Central has arrived is five years ago, 10 years ago, when we’re up 22-3 on Central, it’s game over. They kept fighting, though. They’re really good, and I don’t want to play them again.”
It could nevertheless happen when postseason commences, as the teams are in the same Class 5A sectional, but that’s still about a month away.
In the meantime, it’s on Shattuck and the Blazers to figure out how to win tight football games.
“Really proud of our kids’ resiliency tonight,” Shattuck said. “We haven’t seen that out of them quite like that before. The look in their eye at halftime (when down 15-3) was good. We are going to build on that moving forward.”
If No. 6-ranked Central (5-1, 1-1 Northern Indiana North) can do so, maybe it spells the difference in these narrow contests down the road.
“We’ve really got to find a way,” Shattuck said. “It seems like all our wins (over the last two years) are by a lot, and our losses are usually not by very much.”
He’s not exaggerating, either.
Over the last two seasons, the Blazers’ 11 victories have come by 31, 46, 23, 26, 24, 19, 20, 28, 29, 41 and 35 points.
In startling contrast, the seven losses have come by 3, 2, 7, 3, 49, 3 and 5.
Saturday was shaping up as the second double-digit loss in those two years, but that was before Central immediately answered the sustained touchdown drive that put No. 11 Mishawaka (4-2, 2-1) ahead 22-3 at 2:56 remaining in the third quarter with a crisp 68-yard march of its own.
It was capped by Brownlee’s 3-yard sweep for a TD at 2.5 seconds left in the period for a 22-10 count.
The Blazers then got a fumble recovery from Keegan Collins at the Cavemen 18 on the visitors’ next play from scrimmage, yet just two plays after that, a botched Central exchange gave it right back to Mishawaka at its own 19.
The hosts’ defense, though, stiffened, forcing a three-and-out.
On the Blazers’ next play from scrimmage, Brownlee blasted up the middle for a 61-yard score to make it 22-17 with still 9:31 to go.
Central’s defense forced a second straight three-and-out, by the Cavemen, but then Mishawaka’s defense came up with one of it own.
After the Blazers punted from their own 31, the Cavemen were able to chew the final 6:07 off the clock for the win, picking up four first downs in the course of 12 plays.
“I’m really proud of our kids after a really tough loss to a really good New Prairie team,” Kinder said, referring to the previous week’s 28-27 defeat at the hands of the unbeaten and 4A No. 1-rated Cougars. “We responded and we beat a really good football team tonight.”
The Blazers opened the game with a 15-play drive that was capped by Elijah Harris’ 31-yard field goal, but Mishawaka scored the next 22 points.
All three Cavemen touchdowns, covering a combined 10 yards, were scored by versatile Donovan Snyder, a threat at wing, fullback or wherever else he cares to line up.
“Donovan’s probably the best football player I’ve ever coached,” Kinder said. “He’s not necessarily the best fullback, but he’s our best ball carrier, best tackler and our best blocker on the perimeter. Central really kind of took him away tonight, but we also have Drew Mason at fullback, and he had some incredible runs.”
Mishawaka also has sophomore Justin Fisher at quarterback. He was good for 109 yards on 23 keepers, while Mason picked up 88 yards on 14 carries.
Brownlee rushed for 150 yards on 27 tries for Central. That put him at 1,030 yards on the season in just five games to go with 16 touchdowns and an 8.1 average.
The Blazers, though, were inconsistent with their passing game. It wasn’t all errant throws or all drops, but a handful of both.
“We’re going to have to find a way to do better,” Shattuck said of the aerial aspect. “We’ve known that all offseason and have spent a lot of time working on it. Ultimately, it falls on coaching. We need to coach the passing game better, because we’ve got to be multi-dimensional. It’s not fair to our offensive line and Mark Brownlee to not be better.”
Pointed out Shattuck, “We literally have not completed a pass over the other team’s head in six games, and without doing that, it’s like playing in a cage sometimes, especially when you play a team like Mishawaka. Schematically, we’re fine, it’s not an issue. Guys were open, our protection was fine. We’ve just got to get it all connected.”
Saturday’s result left New Prairie (6-0, 3-0) and Penn (3-3, 2-0) as the last NIC North unbeatens. The Blazers have yet to play either club.
“All of our goals are still in front of us,” Shattuck said. “Those are city, conference, sectional, and none of those are gone. We don’t even have to come out of a hole. We just can’t lose, and we’ve got to get better in a hurry.”
MISHAWAKA 22, ELKHART CENTRAL 17
Scoring By Quarters
Mishawaka`0`15`7`0`—`22
Central`3`0`7`7`—`17
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
C — Elijah Harris 31 field goal; 4:44.
Second Quarter
M — Donovan Snyder 1 run; Connor George kick; 9:53.
M — Snyder 1 run; Justin Fisher run; 1:44.
Third Quarter
M — Snyder 8 run; George kick; 2:56.
C — Mark Brownlee 3 run; Harris kick 0:02.
Fourth Quarter
C — Brownlee 61 run; Harris kick; 9:31.
Team Statistics
`Mis`Cen
Rush yards`252`145
Pass yards`31`105
Total yards`283`250
First downs`17`11
Fumbles-lost`2-2`3-1
Had intercepted`0`0
Penalties-yds`2-20`5-25
Individual Leaders
Mishawaka: Rushing — Justin Fisher 23-109, Drew Mason 14-88, Donovan Snyder 12-43, Ethan Fowler 3-14. Passing — Fisher 2-4-31 (0 int.). Receiving — Snyder 2-31. Fumble recovery —Jonathan Thomas.
Central: Rushing — Mark Brownlee 27-150, Isaiah Chandler 4-6. Passing — Chandler 7-16-105 (0 int.). Receiving — Dominic Davis 3-69, Brownlee 2-16, Roderick Ballard 1-12, Devon Billings 1-8. Fumble recoveries — Will Branch, Keegan Collins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.