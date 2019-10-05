Campbell wins No. 100 in Jimtown victory

ELKHART — There were not 100 players contributing to Mike Campbell’s 100th victory as Jimtown head football coach — after all, there are just 48 on the varsity roster — but it started to feel like 100 of them during a chilly Friday night at Sharpe Stadium.
With six different players scoring the Jimmies’ six touchdowns, with five different players sharing in one or more of the winners’ five tackles for no gain or loss, and with four different players deflecting away four South Bend Riley passes, Jimtown sailed to a 42-13 victory over the Wildcats.
“This is a big win for us,” Campbell said. “It’s something we can maybe hang our hat on to kind of start turning a corner here. I thought it was a total team effort, and if we are going to continue to build off this, everybody’s got to do their part every week.”
The Jimmies (3-4 overall, 3-1 in the Northern Indiana Conference South Division) notched their biggest margin of victory this season, scored their most points in nearly three years, and did those things against a team that had beaten Jimtown each of the last two years and that entered Friday’s matchup at 4-2.
“We knew Riley was going to be well-coached, big and physical and I thought we did a good job this week in practice preparing for that,” Campbell said. “We ran the ball well. I felt we threw it well, and then defensively, after you saw right away how electric they can be (via quarterback Senator Brown’s 68-yard touchdown escape on the Wildcats’ second play from scrimmage), we were able to get some stops against a pretty good offense.”
Riley (4-3, 2-3), which entered the night averaging 25.8, was held to a season low in points.
The Wildcats finished the night with 200 yards of offense to the Jimmies’ 365.
Jimtown racked up 248 by halftime while building a 28-6 lead.
Slotback Trey Washington capped a nine-play, 65-yard march to open the game with a 9-yard touchdown run. Isaac Daniels added the first of his six extra points in six tries on his way to improving to 19-of-20 on the season.
Riley answered just two plays from scrimmage later with Brown’s long TD, but when he attempted a two-point conversion pass for the lead, Washington alertly picked it off.
“I wanted to take off with it, but they blew the whistle,” Washington said with a grin. “There was daylight there, for sure.”
The senior concurred with his coach regarding the comprehensive feel to the Jimmies’ victory.
“It was a great team win,” said Washington, who also contributed a spectacular 30-yard diving reception and had a short TD catch wiped out by a penalty. “We all played together, we all did our jobs. We all played with energy, and we all kept it up for the whole game.”
Part of the reward afterwards for Jimtown was presenting Campbell with a game ball on the field during a short ceremony recognizing the coach’s 100th victory.
“He’s a great coach and a big piece of this team,” Washington said. “We all love him. He treats everybody the same, treats everybody with some love.”
The coach acknowledged that Friday’s milestone was meaningful.
“You know what, yeah, it is,” Campbell said with the game ball tucked securely under his arm. “I guess I’ll think more about it tomorrow, because we just played tonight, but it’s special. I mean, not many people get an opportunity to do that, and do it at such a great place, I’m very fortunate.”
Campbell, who’s never had a losing season during his 12 years in charge of the Jimmies, improved to 100-43.
Among the eight coaches in Jimtown’s 65-year history, he’s second only to his legendary predecessor, Bill Sharpe (288-54), in both wins and tenure, and stands third in percentage.
Campbell’s son, senior quarterback Clay, figured heartily in Friday’s victory with both a 27-yard TD pass to Tysen House and a 1-yard TD sneak.
Junior Ethan Devol paced the Jimmies’ consistently effective rushing attack with 125 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. Cole Thomspon (58) and Oscar Zelaya (57) combined for another 115 yards, with each adding scores.
Mike Campbell was quick to emphasize that his team is not out of the NIC South race.
To tie for the title, Jimtown will have to beat visiting Bremen (2-5, 1-4) next week and win at South Bend Clay (1-6, 0-4) in two weeks, while Class 3A No. 4 Marian (7-0, 5-0) will have to be upset at home by South Bend Washington (5-2, 3-2).
“We need some help, but (even without it) we could possibly have the best finish we’ve had since joining the NIC,” Campbell pointed out. “But we gotta get busy getting ready for the Bremen Lions. It’s such a big rivalry game.”
Now in their fifth year in the seven-school NIC South, the Jimmies’ best record in the division has been 4-2 on three occasions and their best finish a tie for second.
JIMTOWN 42, SB RILEY 13
Scoring By Quarters
Riley`6`0`7`0`—`13
Jimtown`7`21`7`7`—`42
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
J — Trey Washington 9 run; Isaac Daniels kick; 7:32.
R — Senator Brown 68 run; pass failed; 6:42.
Second Quarter
J — Clay Campbell 1 run; Daniels kick; 8:01.
J — Ethan Devol 36 run; Daniels kick; 5:15.
J — Tysen House 27 pass from Campbell; Daniels kick; 0:06.
Third Quarter
R — Brown 1 run; Conor Kingston kick; 8:41.
J — Cole Thompson 5 run; Daniels kick; 4:55.
Fourth Quarter
J — Oscar Zelaya 27 run; Daniels kick; 11:54.
Team Statistics
`Ril`Jim
Rush yards`108`286
Pass yards`92`79
Total yards`200`365
First downs`8`18
Fumbles-lost`3-1`0-0
Had intercepted`0`1
Penalties-yds`10-103`5-45
Individual Leaders
Riley: Rushing — Senator Brown 13-96, Jalen Cummings 9-12. Passing — Brown 5-14-92 (0 int.). Receiving — Robert Saunders 4-79, Austin Karczewski 1-13. Interception — Commandor Jenkins.
Jimtown: Rushing — Ethan Devol 18-125, Cole Thompson 12-58, Oscar Zelaya 6-57, Clay Campbell 5-18, Trey Washington 4-15, Trent Daniels 3-14. Passing — Campbell 3-4-79 (1 int). Receiving — Washington 1-30, Tysen House 1-27, Dustin Whitman 1-22. Fumble recovery —Jaryd Widup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.