Cain leads Minutemen past Wawasee

Senior quarterback Ethan Cain tossed four touchdown passes on Friday, as Concord cruised to a 43-7 victory over Wawasee in Northern Lakes Conference football action.
Cain threw a pair of scoring strikes to Amarion Moore, and one each to halfback Carter Neveraski and Jack D'Arcy. Jamyris Rice added a 24-yard touchdown run for Concord, while back-up quarterback Hunter Dutton added a touchdown pass to Dante Reed.
Concord, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, is now 4-0 on the year and 3-0 in the NLC. They'll travel to Goshen next Friday.
• PLYMOUTH 35, NORTHRIDGE 17: The Raiders had their three-game winning streak against Plymouth broken in an NLC matchup featuring two unbeaten conference teams.
Northridge outgained the Rockies 334-310, but were partially done in by eight fumbles, four of which were recovered by Plymouth.
Dominic Crowder rushed for a game-high 152 yards and scored a late touchdown to lead the Raiders, while Caid Lacey added 83 yards rushing for Northrige. Plymouth quarterback Joe Barron completed 18 of his 27 passes for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Rockies, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, lead 14-10 at halftime, before scoring the next 21 points to put the game away.
• FAIRFIELD 21, FREMONT 6: The Falcons improved to 3-1 on the year behind a strong rushing attack.
Fairfield rushed for 301 yards in the game, including 184 from quarterback Cory Lantz. Lantz also scored a pair of touchdowns in the game. Dalton Cripe added 82 yards rushing, including a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
The Falcons' defense held Fremont to just 82 yards rushing in 39 carries, a 2.1 yard-per-carry average.
• NORTHWOOD 55, GOSHEN 7: The Panthers bounced back from back-to-back losses by cruising past Goshen in a NLC contest.
The Panthers, 2-2 on the year and 1-1 in the NLC, gained 509 total yards, including 397 on the ground.
Senior quarterback Nate Newcomer had a huge game for NorthWood, rushing for 185 yards and three touchdowns, and throwing for 111 yards and a pair of scores. Ben Mestach had two touchdowns for the Panthers, including a 67-yard touchdown pass from Newcomer just seven seconds into the game.
NorthWood led 48-0 at halftime at Jim Andrews Field.
Wesley VanHooser scored from 10 yards out for Goshen's lone score.
PLYMOUTH 35, NORTHRIDGE 17
Scoring By Quarters
Northridge`0`10`0`7`—`17
Plymouth`7`7`7`14`—`35
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
P — Joe Styers 44 pass from Joe Barron; Adrian Cardona kick; 8:01.
Second Quarter
P — Ivan Winkle 1 run; Oscar Mendoza kick; 10:59.
N — Caid Lacey 1 run; Cam Graber kick; 6:22.
N — Graber 22 field goal; 3:30.
Third Quarter
P — Winkle 1 run; Cardona kick; 7:50.
Fourth Quarter
P — Jake Reichard 2 pass from Barron; Cardona kick; 8:36.
P — Winkle 20 pass from Barron; Cardona kick; 6:20.
N — Dominick Crowder 1 run; Graber kick; 1:04.
Team Statistics
`NR`Ply
Rush yards`228`100
Pass yards`106`210
Total yards`334`310
First downs`17`15
Fumbles-lost`8-4`0-0
Had intercepted`1`0
Penalties-yds`6-42`8-68
Individual Leaders
Northridge: Rushing — Dominic Crowder 22-153, Caid Lacey 16-83. Passing — Oliver Eveler 8-16-106, 1 int. Receiving — Jett Gott 6-53, Breckin Judd 1-47.
Plymouth: Rushing — Ivan Winkle 23-101, Seth Rundell 2-19. Passing — Joe Barron 18-27-210. Receiving — Jake Reichard 7-62, Rundell 5-33, Joe Styers 2-49, Gar Schrameyer 2-45.
FAIRFIELD 21, FREMONT 6
Scoring By Quarters
Fairfield`0`7`8`6`—`21
Fremont`0`0`0`6`—`6
Scoring Plays
Second Quarter
FF — Cory Lantz 14 run; kick failed; 3:39.
Third Quarter
FF — Dalton Cripe 12 run; Cripe run; 1:48.
Fourth Quarter
FF — Lantz 11 run; run failed; 8:22.
FR — kameron Colclasure 22 run; kick blocked; 2:00.
Team Statistics
`FF`FR
Rush yards`301`81
Pass yards`24`123
Total yards`325`204
Fumbles lost`1`0
Had intercepted`0`2
Penalties-yds`6-40`6-60
Individual Leaders
Fairfield: Rushing — Cory Lantz 18-184, Dalton Cripe 6-82, Carson Abramson 5-22. Passing — Lantz 3-7-24. Receiving — Dalton Cripe 1-9, Nolin Sharick 1-8.
Fremont: Rushing — Carter Meeks 10-36, Kameron Koleclasure 12-31. Passing — Koleclasure 11-19-123, 2 int. Receiving — Gabel Pentecost 3-38, Dylan Parsons 3-24.
NORTHWOOD 55, GOSHEN 7
Scoring By Quarters
Goshen`0`0`7`0`—`7
NorthWood`19`29`7`0`—`55
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
NW — Ben Mestach 67 pass from Nate Newcomer; run failed; 11:53.
NW — Newcomer 6 run; Newcomer run; 8:13.
NW — Newcomer 32 run; Jerson Sanchez kick; 3:45.
Second Quarter
NW — Kyle Sellers 36 pass from Newcomer; Sanchez run; 9:49.
NW — Veshon Malone 3 run; Sanchez kick; 2:34.
NW — Jaden Miller 34 run; Sanchez kick; 0:50.
NW — Newcomer 34 run; Sanchez kick; 0:19.
Third Quarter
G — Wesley VanHooser 10 run; Emylio Romo kick; 2:34.
NW — Mestach 53 run; Sanchez kick; 0:07.
Team Statistics
`GOS`NW
Rush yards`111`397
Pass yards`0`112
Total yards`111`509
First downs`8`20
Fumbles-lost`3-3`0-0
Had intercepted`0`0
Penalties-yds`3-15`6-5
Individual Leaders
Goshen: Rushing — Wesley VanHooser 9-55, Drew Worthman 12-46. Passing — Colin Turner 0-5.
NorthWood: Rushing — Nate Newcomer 12-185, Jaden Miller 6-67, Ben Mestach 4-67. Passing — Newcomer 4-9-111. Receiving — Mestach 2-69, Kyle Sellers 1-36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.