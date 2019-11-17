Cain commits to Indiana State

DUNLAP — Concord High School quarterback Ethan Cain announced on Twitter Sunday that he has committed to continue his academic and football career at Indiana State University.
Cain, a three-year starter for the Minutemen, completed 174 of his 285 passes for 2,047 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior, leading Concord to a share of the Northern Lakes Conference title with Plymouth. He also rushed for 306 yards and two more scores.
Cain ranks in the Top 10 all-time at Concord in both yardage and passing touchdowns by a quarterback, despite missing part of his junior year with a knee injury.
The Minutemen won the NLC title in his sophomore and senior years, as well as Class 5A sectional championships in Cain's sophomore and junior year.
Indiana State is 4-7 this season, but defeated Youngstown State last Saturday.
