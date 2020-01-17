ELKHART — Jenna Burkhart's 3-pointer with 10.5 remaining lifted Jimtown past Mishawaka, 40-38, in Northern Indiana Conference girls basketball action on Thursday.
The win snapped the Jimmies 20-game losing streak. Jimtown's last win was Jan. 11, 2019 against South Bend Trinity (40-38).
"It's been tough," said Jimtown coach Alicia Harkins about the losing streak. "We had a couple of close games early on that we could have won. We're in a tough conference. This is a nice conference win. I'm just happy for the girls."
Mishawaka turned the ball over with :05.9 and fouled Jimtown's Abigail Snider with :03.4 showing on the clock. After two missed free throws, Mishawaka's Juanita Franklin grabbed the rebound and tossed the ball to Jordyn Bobos, who missed a halfcourt shot.
Harkins called a timeout with :22 left to set up a game-winning shot.
"Really it was just screening, rolling and trying to get our shooters open," Harkins said. "We were trying to get something easy going towards the basket. Jenna was on tonight."
Burkhart finished with 12 points, including four 3-pointers. Jamie Lawson added 11.
Burkhart's 3-pointer capped a fourth quarter comeback by the Jimmies, as the Cavemen led 36-27 with 3:06 left in the game.
JIMTOWN 40, MISHAWAKA 38
MISHAWAKA: Lexi Schlemmer 2, Kaci Shambaugh 0, Jordyn Bobos 16, Izzy Kukla 2, Ella Martin 0, Juanita Franklin 2, Ryleigh Banks 9, Maddy Wyllie 5, Kryslyn Shelton 0, Jada Obren 2, Skylar Kempf 0. Totals: 13 9-15 38.
JIMTOWN: Senica Zartman 7, Alivia Farkas 0, Jocelyn Sandoval 0, Talia Gates 0, Cassidy Gates 3, Jenna Burkhart 12, Jamie Lawson 11, Rylee McPhee 2, Jaycee Folkers 2, Abigail Snider 3. Totals: 11 11-19 40.
Mishawaka`14`9`6`9`—`38
Jimtown`13`10`2`15`—`40
3-point goals: Mishawaka (3) - Bobos 2, Wyllie; Jimtown (7) - Burkhart 4, Lawson 2, Zartman. Total fouls: Mishawaka 16, Jimtown 16. Fouled out - none. Records: Mishawaka 1-18 (0-10 NIC), Jimtown 1-16 (1-9 NIC).
