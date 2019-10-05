Brownlee scores four tochdowns in Central win

Senior All-State candidate Mark Brownlee carried the ball 20 times for 209 yards and scored four touchdowns, as Elkhart Central improved to 6-1 with a 40-0 victory over South Bend Adams on Northern Indiana Conference North Division action on Friday night.
Brownlee, who has 20 touchdowns on the year, scored for touchdowns for the fourth time this season.
Senior Dom Davis also had a pair of touchdowns for the Blazers, one receiving and one rushing, as coach Josh Shattuck's team improved to 2-1 in the NIC North.
Quarterback Isaiah Chandler also had a big game for Central, completing 14 of his 23 passes for 245 yards. The yardage is a season-high by over 100 yards. It was the third shutout of the season for the Central defense.
The Blue Blazers will travel to Penn on Friday to face the Kingsmen. Adams falls to 0-6 with the loss.
• Northridge 28, Goshen 10: Caid Lacey rushed for 284 yards and scored three touchdowns, as the Raiders posted the Northern Lakes Conference victory and broke a three-game losing streak.
Lacey scored on touchdown runs of 74 and 80 yards in the second half, to go along with a one-yard run to start the scoring early in the first quarter. He averaged 17.8 yards-a-carry in the game for Northridge, as the Raiders would finish with 509 total yards.
Northridge quarterback Oliver Eveler tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Breckin Judd for the Raiders other score. Wesley VanHooser scored on a short touchdown run for Goshen.
• FAIRFIELD 38, GARRETT 22: The Fairfield defense forced firve turnovers, while quarterback Cory Lantz accounted for four touchdowns in the Falcons Northeast Corner Conference victory.
Lantz tossed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Cripe less than a minute into the game, as the Falcons took a commanding 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. He would later add touchdown runs of 3 and 8 yards, while also tossing a 15-yard tochdown pass to Nolin Sharick.
Fairfield had interceptions from Sharick, Quinn Kitson and Nathan Klinedinst, while also recovering two Garrett fumbles.
• NEW PRAIRIE 21, PENN 17: The top-ranked Cougars (Class 4A) drove 73 yards in 14 plays and scored the game-winning touchdown with 45 seconds left to edge the Kingsmen in a huge NIC game.
Sophomore Adam Borror, usually an offensive guard, scored from five yards out on a fourth-and-one play to give the Cougars the late lead
Penn then drove to the New Prairie 33, but a last-gasp pass into the end zone was broken up by Cougar cornerback Wyatt Kmiecik as time expired.
Trailing 7-0 at halftime, Kyle Riffel tied the game for Penn with a 32-yard run in the third quarter.Kyle Riffel. Casey Schultz caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Favilla with 7:43 to play that gave Penn a 17-14 lead.
New Prairie quarterback Chase Ketterer rushed for 165 yards on 38 carries in the game.
NORTHRIDGE 28, GOSHEN 10
Scoring By Quarters
Goshen`3`0`0`7`—`10
Northridge`7`7`7`7`—`28
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
N — Caid Lacey 1 run; Cameron Graber kick; 7:43.
G — Emylio Romo 21 field goal; 4:09.
Second Quarter
N — Breckin Judd 28 pass from Oliver Eveler; Graber kick; 5:45.
Third Quarter
N — Lacey 74 run; Graber kick; 2:51.
Fourth Quarter
G — Wesley VanHooser 1 run; Romo kick; 11:14.
N — Lacey 80 run; Graber kick; 4:21
Team Statistics
`Gos`NR
Rush yards`29`382
Pass yards`243`127
Total yards`272`509
First downs`16`20
Fumbles-lost`1-1`1-1
Had intercepted`0`1
Penalties-yds`4-20`9-65
Individual Leaders
Goshen: Rushing — Wesley VanHooser 7-21. Passing — Colin Turner 23-46-243. Receiving — Andrew Pletcher 6-94, Ben Wengerd 3-49, Van Hooser 3-27.
Northridge: Rushing — Caid Lacey 16-284, Oliver Eveler 12-41, Jaden Bourne 5-24. Passing — Eveler 11-16-127. Receiving — Jett Gott 4-57, Breckin Judd 4-48.
FAIRFIELD 38, GARRETT 22
Scoring By Quarters
Fairfield`20`2`6`10`—`38
Garrett`0`8`14`0`—`22
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
F — Dalton Cripe 70 pass from Cory Lantz; run failed; 11:03.
F — Lantz 3 run; Lantz run; 5:44.
F — Nolin Sharick 15 pass from Lantz; kick blocked; 2:44.
Second Quarter
F — Safety, ball snapped out of the end zone; 14:11.
G — Brady Cook 65 pass from Levi Follett; Seth VanWagner run; 10:03.
Third Quarter
G — Clayton Fielden 1 run; Zak Klopfenstein kick; 1:26.
F —Quinn Kitson 58 run; run failed; 1:05
G —Clayton Fielden 6 run; Klopfenstein kick; 0:36
Fourth Quarter
F — Nolin Sharick 21 field goal; 5:23.
F — Lantz 8 run; Sharick run; 4:50.
Team Statistics
`FF`Gar
Rush yards`180`106
Pass yards`210`200
Total yards`390`306
Fumbles-lost`0`2
Had intercepted`0`3
Penalties-yds`8-60`6-60
Individual Leaders
Fairfield: Rushing — Dalton Cripe 6-65, Cory Lantz 22-50, Carson Abramson 9-32. Passing — Lantz 8-15-210. Receiving — Cripe 1-0, Quinn Kitson 3-90, Nolin Sharick 2-33. Interceptions — Sharick, Kitson, Nathan Klinedinst.
