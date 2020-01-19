ELKHART — Elkhart Memorial boys basketball coach Kyle Sears was very happy to complete a 3-0 week for his basketball team by beating LaVille 69-62 Saturday in a great non-conference game at North Side Gym.
But when he heard the final stats for senior forward Brandon Brooks, the smile grew a little wider.
WIth several Crimson Chargers battling foul trouble, Brooks finished the game with 10 points, six blocked shots and a whopping 19 rebounds – eight of which were offensive boards.
"Obviously, that's a great game from Brandon,'' Sears said with a smile. "I will have to go back through the film to see if all that is right, but I do know, he played great tonight when we really needed him on the court.''
The Chargers, who have won three straight to improve to 7-6 on the year, needed all they could get from Brooks and the remainder of Sears' roster to get by a hot shooting LaVille team playing at North Side for the first time since 1986.
The Lancers backcourt of senior Connor Wieczorek and junior Leyton Czarnecki was outstanding for coach Michael Edison, hitting a combined 12-of-18 from 3-point range, including a 7-of-9 effort from Wieczorek.
It was a 3-pointer from Czarnecki with 2:45 to play in the game that pulled the Lancers to within one point at 59-58.
"LaVille was everything we expected them to be and they shot the ball even better than we thought,'' Sears admitted. "They played hard and did a great job on the defensive end. It was a grind to get this win right from the start.''
Following Czarnecki's basket, the Chargers' Demarion Anderson grabbed a rebound on a miss and scored to push the lead back to three. Following a Brooks free throw at the 1:11 mark, to make it 62-58, senior Brackton Miller layed in an alley oop pass from Titus Rodgers after a rare Wieczorek miss and the Chargers lead was six with 44 seconds to play.
Rodgers would compete the clinching 7-0 run with a pair of free throws with 35 seconds to play to make it 66-58 before Czarnecki ended to Lancer drought with a layup with just 16 ticks left on the clock.
But Rodgers would hit three-of-four from the line in the final 15 seconds and the Chargers would earn their seven-point victory.
"Going 3-0 on the week is big for this team,'' Sears said. "It means we're staring to come together and starting to jell. I thought we moved the ball real well tonight and made the extra pass a number of times to get easy baskets. That's big for us.''
With the officials calling charging fouls early and often, the Chargers got into early foul trouble, as starters Rodgers, D'Arjon Lewis and Malachi Emmons all spent time on the bench with two fouls in the first half. Emmons would pick up his third less then 30 seconds into the third quarter and would play just 12 total minutes in the game.
But Brooks was able to control the middle for Memorial, while Miller was handling the outside shooting. Meanwhile, James Peters, Damarion Anderson and Lashawn Brown came off the bench to calm the storm and keep the Chargers in the game.
The game was close throughout, with Memorial's biggest lead until the final moments being seven on a two occasions, while LaVille led by four in the second quarter.
Miller led the Chargers with 22 points, while Rodgers added 17 points and six assists. Emmons and Brooks followed with 10 apiece.
Wieczorek finished with 25 points to pace the Lancers, while Czarnecki – who suffered an ankle injury in the final minute of the game – added 21. However, LaVille's stating frontcourt finished with just 11 total points, d0 in part to the dominance inside of the 6-foot-5 Brooks.
The Chargers will host South Bend Riley Tuesday at North Side.
ELKHART MEMORIAL 69, LAVILLE 62
LAVILLE: Connor Wieczorek 9-13 0-0 25, Leyton Czarnecki 8-14 0-0 21, Bobby Good 2-9 0-0 5, Austin Dove 3-5 0-2 6, Jimmy Fischer 0-3 1-2 1, Andrew Dill 0-3 4-6 4, Ayden Doyle 0-1 0-0 0, Alec Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Tommy Goze 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-28 5-10 62.
MEMORIAL: D'Arjon Lewis 2-6 0-1 4, Brackton Miller 8-18 3-5 22, Titus Rodgers 4-6 8-9 17, Brandon Brooks 4-6 2-4 10, Malachi Emmons 4-4 0-1 10, Rodney Gates 0-0 0-0 0, LaShawn Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Damarion Anderson 2-3 0-0 4, James Peters 1-1 0-0 2. 25-44 13-20 69.
LaVille`10`16`20`16`—`62
Memorial`14`1`18`21`—`69
3-point goals: LaVille (13-29) – Wieczorek 7-9, Czarnecki 5-9, Good 1-7; Memorial (6-14) – Miller 3-7, Emmons 2-2, Rodgers 1-3. Total fouls: LaVille 20, Memorial 15. Turnovers: LaVille 12, Memorial 16. Rebounds: LaVille 22 – (Dove 6); Memorial (30) – Brooks 19. Assists: LaVille (14) – Wieczorek 4; Memorial (15) – Rodgers 6. Records: Memorial 7-6, LaVille 6-4.
