Blazers win fourth straight by edging Mishawaka

ELKHART — Leading by seven points with just 46 seconds to play in their Northern Indiana Conference game with Mishawaka on Tuesday, it looked as if the Elkhart Central boys basketball team was cruising to its fourth straight victory.
Then things got interesting ... and a bit ugly.
The Blue Blazers missed eight straight free throws in the final minute and the Cavemen had a shooter at the line with a chance to take the lead with five seconds to go, before coach Scott Sekal's team held on for a 48-46 win.
"I am so proud of these kids because they earned this win tonight,'' Sekal said. "We came out flat and got down 10 in the first quarter, but really fought back. Coach (Ron) Hecklinski has those Mishawaka kids playing hard every minute of the game and I knew we'd have to match their intensity all night in order to win.''
Leading 42-38 in the fourth quarter, the Blazers got their final basket of the game with 4:51 to play when senior Ty Windy hit a 3-pointer and was fouled on the play. The ensuing free throw by Windy gave Central an eight point lead.
The lead was 47-40 when the Blazers' Donovan Johnson hit one-of-two from the line with 46 seconds to play.
While Central was struggling from the line, Mishawaka's Latrell Franklin twice rebounded badly missed 3-point shots and scored on a rebound. First with 34 seconds left and the second with 16 ticks remaining and suddenly it was 47-44.
Mishawaka got to within one when Caleb Williams hit two from the line with 11 seconds left, once again after the Blazers missed the front end of a one-and-one.
"We practice free throws a lot every day, I promise,'' Sekal said with a smile. "But tonight down the stretch, we just couldn't put them in.''
Mishawaka fouled Cam'ron Daniels with nine seconds left and the sophomore missed both shots of the double bonus, but teammate Luke Teich grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 0:07 on the clock. But Teich also missed both shots and the Cavemen's Trent Johnson grabbed the rebound and was fouled.
But fortunately for Central, Johnson also missed and the Blazers Isaiah Chandler corralled the rebound and was fouled with five seconds to play. Chandler broke the ice, hitting one-of-two from the line to make it 48-46.
After a timeout, Johnson's shot from just inside half-court missed and the Blazers had their win.
Perhaps the key part of the game for Elkhart Central came in the second quarter. Trailing 16-4 after a layup from Mishawaka's Alex Boggs, the Blazers came roaring back on the strength of their defense, outscoring the Cavemen 13-2 over the next 2:33 to cut the lead to one and force Hecklinski to call a timeout.
Donovan Johnson started the run with five straight points, while Chandler also had five during the stretch.
Defensively is was senior Mark Brownlee causing all kinds of havoc for the Blazers, forcing Mishawaka into three turnovers.
"Mark Brownlee gives 1,000 percent every time he's on the court,'' Sekal said. "He's the same way on the football field as he is on the basketball court. He just gives it all he has and tonight his defense helped get us back in the game.''
Chandler led the Blazers with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Johnson added 11 and Teich nine. Johnson topped Mishawaka with 15 points, while Franklin chipped in 13.
After opening 0-4, Central is now 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the NIC. The Cavemen are 4-4 and 1-2.
"We're getting better and we just need to keep improving,'' Sekal said. "But winning is a great way to help build something and we've done that. Now we need to go to Riley on Friday and try to get another one.''
ELKHART CENTRAL 48, MISHAWAKA 46
MISHAWAKA: Raheem Braiton 1-3 1-3 3, Trent Johnson 6-18 0-1 15, Donovan Snyder 1-2 0-0 3, Latrell Franklin 5-8 2-2 13, Nick Hoopingarner 2-3 2-2 6, Caleb Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Alex Boggs 1-2 0-0 2, Maddux Yohe 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 18-42 5-8 46.
CENTRAL: Ty Windy 1-2 1-1 4, Donovan Johnson 4-9 1-3 11, Armon Hurt 0-0 0-0 0, Cam'ron Daniels 2-6 1-4 5, Luke Teich 4-5 1-4 9, Isaiah Chandler 6-12 1-3 16, Akita Walker 0-3 2-2 2, Mark Brownlee 0-3 1-2 1. Totals: 17-40 6-19 48
Mishawaka`12`12`15`8`—`46
Central`2`20`18`8`—`48
3-point goals: Mishawaka (4-8) – Johnson 3-4, Snyder 1-1; Central (6-13) Chandler 3-5, Johnson 2-4, Windy 1-2. Total fouls: Mishawaka 15, Central 14. Fouled out: Yohe. Turnovers: Mishawaka 13, Central 16. Rebounds: Central (32) – Chandler 8; Mishawaka (26) – Franklin 6.
