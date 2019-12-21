ELKHART — Concord boys basketball coach Derrick DeShone knows his young team is getting closer to breaking through.
Friday night at North Side Gym, the young Minutemen fought back from a 18 point deficit to make Elkhart Memorial sweat a little, before the Crimson Chargers posted a 62-50 victory in the opening game of the Northern Lakes Conference season.
It was a red-hot start that set the tone for the Chargers, as coach Kyle Sears' team forced nine turnovers and shot 9-of-12 from the field to take a commanding 21-7 lead after the first quarter of play.
"Our press helped us a lot,'' Sears understated. "When you're making shots, it's easier to set-up the press and cause some havoc, that's why it worked so well in the first quarter and not so well in the third.''
The key for the quarter was the final three minutes, as Memorial scored the final 12 points – including back-to-back 3-pointers by Brackton Miller and Titus Rodgers – to take its big lead.
"We really hadn't faced a team this season with the athleticism that Memorial has,'' DeShone said. "Unfortunately, our youth showed up in the first quarter and we really struggled. After we got used to the pace a little more, I thought everyone settled down and we played a lot better. But we're not the kind of team that can dig ourselves out of that kind of hole.''
The Chargers' lead was 27-10 with 5:19 to play in the first half, when the Minutemen slowly played their way back into the game. Concord scored seven of the final nine points of the half, including a layup by Zaven Koltookian with three seconds left to make it a 36-25 Memorial advantage at halftime.
Concord would cut the lead to nine at the end of the third quarter, but the Chargers had one more big push in them, as an 8-0 run upped their lead to 57-39 with 3:03 left when Brackton Miller hit a jumper in the lane.
But once again, the Minutemen clawed back, as Koltookian hit a layup that started an 11-5 run to end the game. Senior Paxton Starrett, who had an outstanding shooting night for Concord, closed the game with a long 3-pointer at the buzzer.
"We missed some easy shots in the second half, which meant we couldn't set up our press,'' Sears said. "We got out of our offense a little in the third quarter, but I thought we played well again in the fourth. But give Concord credit, they played hard.''
For DeShone, who saw his team drop to 0-6, Friday was another learning opportunity for a program that has 31 freshman and sophomore among its 36 players. In addition, sophomore guard Andres Dixon missed the game after suffering a concussion against Penn last Friday.
"Everyone is learning as we go ... it's all just so new to them,'' DeShone said. "That three minute stretch in the first quarter just killed us. But our kids didn't quit and I can everyone getting better and working together.''
Miller lead a balanced Memorial attack with 14 points, while Rodgers added 13 and D'Arjon Lewis 11.
Gavin Smith topped Concord with 18 points, while Starrett had 14 and Koltookian chipped in 13 points and nine boards. Both Smith and Starrett had four 3-points in the game.
"Starrett has been a great role model for the younger guys on our team,'' DeShone said. "I'll come out before a game and he's studying the game plan on the bench or out shooting free throws. Tonight, he came out and really shot the ball well and it was great to see him have that success.''
ELKHART MEMORIAL 62, CONCORD 50
CONCORD: Jack D'Arcy 0-7 1-2 1, Gavin Smith 6-10 2-2 18, Amarion Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Zaven Koltookian 6-10 1-2 13, Payton Fish 1-8 2-2 4, Paxton Starrett 5-7 0-0 14, Griffin Swartout 0-0 0-0 0, Braedon Taylor 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 18-44 6-8 62.
MEMORIAL: Brackton Miller 6-12 0-0 14, D'Arjon Lewis 5-9 1-3 11, Titus Rodgers 4-10 2-4 13, Malachi Emons 3-10 1-4 9, Brandon Brooks 3-5 0-0 6, Colin Baer 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Marley 0-1 0-0 0, Lashawn Brown 0-0 2-2 2, Rodney Gates 0-0 0-0 0, Erick Nocentelli 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-50 9-18 62.
Concord`7`18`11`14`–`50
Memorial`21`15`9`17`—`62
3-point goals: Concord (8-17) — Starrett 4-6, Smith 4-8; Memorial (7-18) — Rodgers 3-6, Miller 2-7, Emmons 2-2. Total fouls: Concord 13, Memorial 12. Turnovers: Concord 19, Memorial 13. Rebounds: Concord (28) – Koltookian 9; Memorial (31) – Anderson 6. Records: Memorial 4-2 (1-0 NLC), Concord 0-6 (0-1). JV score: Memoral 55, Concord 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.