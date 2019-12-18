Zack Barker scored 26 points and teammate Jarah Byler added 18, as the Goshen RedHawks defeated South Bend Clay, 70-59 on Tuesday, to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Sophomore Drew Hogan sent the game to overtime by hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Goshen. Hogan added 16 points and five assists for the RedHawks, while freshman Quinn Bechtel led the RedHawks with seven assists. Barker grabbed nine rebounds for Goshen.
Anthony Neal scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Clay.
Goshen opens Northern Lakes Conference play on Saturday by hosting Northridge.
• SB WASHINGTON 56, NORTHRIDGE 53: Demarcus Vaughn scored 20 points and Jylen Petty added 19, as the Panthers held on to beat the Raiders in a non-conference battle.
Northridge trailed 42-34 entering the fourth quarter, but with Senior Alex Stauffer scoring 10 of his 18 points in the final stanza, the Raiders almost posted the come-from-behind win. Washington was just 4-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Camden Knepp scored 13 points to back Stauffer for Northridge.
• TRITON 74, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 42: Tyler Heckaman scored 21 points to lead four Trojans in double figures, as Triton improved to 3-3 with the win.
Jack VonBunten scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds to pace Bethany Christian, while teammast Beck Willems and Mason Closson each scored eight.
Triton jumped out to a 20-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
GOSHEN 70, SB CLAY 59, OT
GOSHEN: Zack Barker 26, Drew Hogan 16, Jarah Byler 18, Quinn Bechtel 5, Zane Barker 3, Blak Weiss 2, Tommy Cartagena-Garcia 0, Ryan Hamerlink 0. Totals: 24 15-21 0
CLAY: Anthony Neal 21, Robert Allen 14, Tomias Hunt 9, Tim Kranke 8, Verrontae Johnson 6, Jashawn Horton 1, Josh Black 0, Anttwon Gregory 0, Christian Jones 0, Nick Wade 0. Totals: 22 11-17 59.
Goshen`9`16`15`15`15`—`70
Clay`14`14`16`11`4`—`59
3-point goals: Goshen (7) – Hogan 4, Zack Barker 2, Bechtel; Clay (4) – Kranke 2, Hunt, Allen. Total fouls: Goshen 14, Clay 16. Turnovers: Goshen 8, Clay 9. Rebounds: Goshen (36) – Zack Barker 9; Clay (37) – Neal 11. Assists: Goshen (20) – Bechtel 7; Clay (12) – Johnson 5. Records: Goshen 5-0, Clay 2-4.
SB WASHINGTON 56, NORTHRIDGE 53
NORTHRIDGE: Trevor Brown 0, Carter Stoltzfus 4, Clay Stoltzfus 3, Drew Gayler 6, Camden Knepp 13, Sam Smith 9, Brandon Miller 0, Alex Stauffer 18. Totals: 19 8-11 53
WASHINGTON: Jylen Petty 19, Marcus Northern 1, Janye Griffin 8, Jason Jones 3, Demarcus Vaughn 20, Cortez Redmond 2, Tyshawn Sevell 3. Totals 22 8-13 56.
Northridge`13`11`10`19`—`53
Washington`11`14`17`14`—`56
3-pointers: Northridge (7) – Knepp 3, Gayler 2, Smith, Cl. Stoltzfus; Washington (4) – Vaughn 3, Sevell. Total fouls: Northridge 16, Washington 14. Records: Washington 3-3, Northridge 3-2.
TRITON 74, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 42
BETHANY: Jack VonGunten 18, Mason Closson 8, Beck Willems 8, Jacob Plank 4, Caleb Shenk 2, Chenyu Jia 2, Tristen Moore 0, Ethan Boyer 0, Chris Craw 0, Evan Brown 0, Aaron Yeakey 0. Totals 12 17-21 42.
TRITON: Tyler Heckaman 21, Ashton Oviedo 14, Jared Bules 10, Keegan Westafer 10, Tyson Yates 6, Hunter McIntyre 0, Quentin Amsden 3, Bruce Johnson 3, Lucas Cabrera 2, John Gardner 0, Cameron Shively 3. Totals: 29 10-11 74.
Bethany`5`6`14`17`—`42
Triton`20`16`16`22`—`74.
3-point goals: Bethany (1) – Willems; Triton (6) – Heckaman, Oviedo, Bules, Westafer, Shively, Johnson. Turnovers: Bethany 22, Triton 5. Total fouls: Bethany 15, Triton 22. Fouled out: McIntyre. Records: Triton 3-3, Bethany 1-4.
