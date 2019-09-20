GRANGER — Elkhart Memorial's Lily Ball and Courtney King have advanced to the IHSAA girls golf regional next week, after qualifying as individuals from Friday's Penn Sectional.
King shot an 82 and Ball a 91 at Knollwood Country Club on Friday and now advance to next Saturday's East Noble Regional at Noble Hawk. South Bend Adams' Selah Ulwin also advanced as an individual after shooting an 86.
Penn posted a score of 345 to win the title, while South Bend St. Joseph (361) and Marian (373) also advance as a team to next week's regional. Memorial finished fourth, just five shots behind Marian.
Elkhart Central shot a 434, with Brooke Watson (93) missing regional play by two strokes.
Senior Grace Szklarek of Penn was the overall medalist, shooting a 75 to beat teammate Lyvia Li by one stroke.
IHSAA GIRLS GOLF SECTIONAL
At Knollwood CC
Team scores: Penn 345, SB. St. Joseph 361, Marian 373, Elkhart Memorial 378, SB Adams 393, Elkhart Central 434, Mishawaka 493, SB Washington 521, SB Riley 526, SB Clay 533.
Penn: Grace Szklarek 75, Lyvia Li 76, Meghan Mounts 100, Sydney Szklarek 93, Kate Burnett 99.
Memorial: Courtney King 82, Lily Ball 91, Morgan Kast 100, Madison Axsom 107, Natalie Wolschlager 105.
Central: Brooke Watson 93, Katie Fraser 110, Maria Mitchell 114, Grace Robinson 117, Mikayla Sanford 133.
