A trip to ECA is like going back in time

At least a couple times a year, I like to drive up County Road 7 to cover a high school basketball game at Elkhart Christian High School.
It's like stepping back in time ... in a very good way.
It's not quite Hickory High in the movie "Hoosiers," but it's fairly close. They even play the theme music from the movie just prior to the start of the game.
Tuesday night I covered Elkhart Christian playing Bremen, and while there was no pep band or fancy warmups, it was still a fun experience. Who can complain when you open the door and you get a whiff of fresh popcorn while still standing in the cold winter air?
Last Friday, WHME's Chuck Freeby posted a picture on Twitter showing the huge crowd at Northridge for the game between the Raiders and Warsaw. A Northridge player later retweeted it and labeled it "Indiana Basketball."
At ECA, you have the stands on one side of the court – including an upperdeck – and a stage on the other, where the press (me), the officials running the scoreboard and book, and the junior varsity players sit.
And it's still Indiana basketball.
Who has a stage in their gym anymore? Elkhart Christian does and it's part of the nuance of covering a game there. Thanks to ECA athletic director Richelle Viront, we've graduated to a nice table on the stage from the student desk that doubled as a press table in years past.
Again, not complaining; the student desk was just part of it.
Players and coaches on the bench have to be careful, because they're just inches from the floor when they get up to cheer.
Water bottles are placed on the steps going to the stage and subs waiting to go into the game have to either sit on the stage or duck down low and keep their head on a swivel for incoming basketballs or fouled players.
I can still picture former Truth photographer Sam Householder trying to hug the corner of the wall to stay out of the way of the players, officials and errant passes.
Even the floor itself is special, because if you measured it closely, I'm guessing it's just short of being regulation length.
Prior to the national anthem before every game, there is a prayer and the gym falls totally silent for those two minutes.
There is a bit of showmanship when the Eagles starting lineup is announced, as most of the lights are turned off and a spotlight is shined on each player. Then the lights are flipped back on and it's just basketball.
At halftime Tuesday, two cheerleaders took over the microphone to set up a free-throw competition between some young fans. When the game ended in a tie, the young lady made the decision to give both kids the same prize ... a box of popcorn.
It was beautiful.
Once that was complete, there were at least 15 kids of all ages shooting baskets on both ends of the court. But what seemed like total chaos ended peacefully when both teams returned to the court and the shooters happily gave up the basketballs and went back in the stands.
As for the game itself, Elkhart Christian trailed by 13 points midway through the third quarter, before starting a run that would eventually reach 33-6 to end the game, giving the Eagles a 60-46 victory over Bremen.
When senior Luke Burns drilled a 3-pointer to pull the Eagles to within one point early in the fourth quarter, the ECA fans erupted with a noise level that would make fans anywhere in the area proud. Then when Noah Hunt capped the comeback and gave ECA the lead for good with a pair of free throws, you would have thought Hickory had just won the state title. Heck, I was looking for Shooter to come out of the stands to celebrate.
Elkhart Christian does have a new gym at the school as part of a three-part building phase.
"The first part of the project was the new gym and the second part was a running track and classrooms around the top,'' Viront explained. "The rest of the project won't be build until the money is raised and we need a little over a million dollars to finish. That will take care of bleachers, a scoreboard, concession stands, locker rooms, etc. Right now, our cheerleaders are still getting ready in a classroom before a game ... but we've made it work.
"But the new gym has already been a great blessing for our athletic program. There was a time in the winters when we had to rent a gym and send teams there to practice.''
So for now, the Elkhart Christian games will be played at the quirky old gym with the stage and the tight corners.
I wouldn't want it any other way.
Ken Fox is the sports editor of the Elkhart Truth. He can be reached at kfox@elkharttruth.com or at @KenFoxTruth on Twitter.
