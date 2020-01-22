A perfect shot on a perfect night for Jimtown's Rice

ELKHART — As the clock began to tick down towards zero and his team trailing Goshen by a point Tuesday night, Jimtown coach Matt Schauss considered calling a timeout to set-up a final play.
Then he looked out on the court.
"We had five seniors on the floor and they've been in that situation a lot the last two years,'' Schauss said. "I'm not saying I wasn't nervous, but I thought we could make a play.''
Then Braydon Rice did.
Rice hit a running jumper in the lane with 14 seconds to play and Goshen's Zack Barker just missed winning it at the buzzer from 28 feet out, as the Jimmies defeated the RedHawks, 43-42 in a terrific non-conference game.
"Sometimes, you just have to trust your seniors,'' Schauss said. "We knew how good a team Goshen is coming in and we expected a tough game. They had already beaten South Bend St. Joe and lost by three to Marian. They're well coached and they really play hard.''
After leading much of the way, Jimtown trailed 38-37 with 3:17 on the clock after a pair of free throws from Goshen's Blak Weiss. But Jimtown's Preston Phillips buried a 3-pointer at the 2:51 mark to give the Jimmies a 40-38 lead.
Goshen would tie the game on a layup from Jarah Byler 10 seconds later and after Phillips hit one-of-two from the line, Byler would give Goshen a 42-41 lead with 1:53 to play by hitting a pair from the charity stripe.
After a Jimtown turnover, Barker drove into the lane, was met by Jimtown players and was called for a charge with 1:09 left, giving the ball back to the Jimmies.
"That was the same play we ran against Elkhart Central to force overtime earlier this season,'' Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. Obviously, we didn't want a turnover there, but Jimtown did a great job of converging on him and met him with three guys.''
Schauss called a timeout to try and set up a final play, but good defense by the RedHawks and patience by the Jimmies brought the clock all the way down to 14 seconds. Rice then got the ball on the right side, drove into the lane and hit a running jumper from about five feet out to give Jimtown the lead.
Rice, who is hitting close to 80% from inside the arc this season, was a perfect 7-of-7 on the night.
Wohlford called a timeout with 10 seconds left and the ball past half-court. Sophomore Drew Hogan, who was terrific on the night, got caught in a double-team along the sideline and nearly out of bounds. The ball was knocked away and went to Barker, who fired-up a shot from 28-feet that hit the rim and bounced away, giving the win to Jimtown.
"These are the games that keep coaches awake at night,'' Wohlford said. "I thought we played pretty well and made a nice comeback in the second half, but in the end, Jimtown made one more play than we did.''
Jimtown scored the final seven points of the first half – which included a 3-pointer from Rice – to give the Jimmies a 24-17 halftime advantage.
But after a Rice bucket opened the third quarter scoring to push the lead to nine, the RedHawks scored nine straight points to tie the game. Barker hit a three-point play, before Quinn Bechtel and then Hogan hit 3-pointers and it was 26-26 with 4:55 to play in the quarter.
After Hunter Konrath and Phillips scored to give Jimtown the lead again, Hogan hit a pair of free throws, followed by a three-point play from Byler and a 3-pointer from Ryan Harmelink and suddenly Goshen had a 34-30 lead and a lot of momentum.
But a free throw from Konrath and a layup by Clay Campbell would cut the lead to one and set-up the wild fourth quarter.
Rice would lead the Jimmies with 15 points, while Phillips added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Campbell chipped in 10 points and six boards for Jimtown, now 9-4 on the year.
Hogan topped Goshen with 17 points – hitting all five of his 3-point shots – while Byler added 11 points.
"I'm kind of at a loss for words tonight,'' Wohlford admitted. "But one of the things I love best about this team is, they'll come to practice on Wednesday and work hard, take coaching and take criticism. It's tough to lose, especially a close game, but we have to get ready to play Friday against NorthWood and I know we'll be ready.''
JIMTOWN 43, GOSHEN 42
GOSHEN: Drew Hogan 6-8 2-3 17, Zack Barker 2-6 1-1 6, Quinn Bechtel 1-1 0-0 3, Jarah Byler 4-5 3-6 11, Blak Weiss 0-3 2-2 2, Ryan Harmelink 1-3 0-0 3, Zane Barker 0-0 0-0 0, Anders Revoir 0-2 0-0 0, Tommy Cartagena-Garcia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-28 8-12 42.
JIMTOWN: Bill Pawlak 0-6 0-0 0, Preston Phillips 5-8 2-3 13, Clay Campbell 4-7 2-2 10, Brayden Rice 7-7 0-0 15, Blake Garretson 0-2 0-0 0, Beau Barhams 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Konrath 2-3 1-2 5. Totals: 18 5-7 43.
Goshen`9`8`17`9`—`42
Jimtown`12`12`9`10`—43
3-point goals: Goshen: (6-10) – Hogan 3-3, Zac. Barker 1-3, Bechtel 1-1, Harmelink 1-3; Jimtown (2-8) – Rice 1-1, Phillips 1-3. Turnovers: Goshen 5, Jimtown 6. Total fouls: Goshen 11, Jimtown 16. Rebounds: Goshen (15) – Byler 6; Jimtown (24) – Phillips 7. Records: Jimtown 9-4, Goshen 7-5.
