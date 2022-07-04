Fairfield junior Alec Hershberger has been named to the Class 2A All-State baseball team, just the third Falcon player in history to be honored by the Indiana High School .
Hershberger helped lead Fairfield to a sectional championship, posting a 5-3 record with an earned run average of just 1.29. He posted 122 strikeouts in 60 innings, while allowing just 36 hits on the year.
