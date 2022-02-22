BENTON — Fairfield is looking for a new head volleyball coach, after the surprising resignation of Brittany Herschberger on Tuesday. In her four years as a head coach, the Fairfield graduate led the Falcons to three sectional titles and two regional crowns. Fairfield came up just short of the Class 2A state finals twice, falling to Wapahani in 2019 and 2020.
Her 2020 squad led Wapahani two games to zero, before falling in five.
