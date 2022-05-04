Heeter

NorthWood girls basketball coach Mark Heeter stepped down on Wednesday due to health reasons.

 Elkhart Truth Photo / J. Tyler Klassen

NAPPANEE — NorthWood High School girls basketball coach Mark Heeter announced on Wednesday that he's stepping away from the program because of health reasons.

Heeter resigned after two seasons with the Panthers and a 6-36 overall record.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.